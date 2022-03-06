Highlights and goals: Nottingham 2-1 Huddersfield in FA Cup 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

5:37 PM21 days ago

5:26 PM21 days ago

90+5' END OF THE MATCH!

The match ends at the City Ground, NOTTINGHAM FOREST WON! Steve Cooper's team is in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and will face Liverpool.
5:21 PM21 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
5:18 PM21 days ago

85' Last five minutes

It is nearing the end of the match with Nottingham looking to kill the game off.
5:11 PM21 days ago

79' Huddersfield substitution

Enter Tino Anjorin in place of Danel Sinani.
5:10 PM21 days ago

78' NOTTINGHAM MISSED IT!

Keinan Davis crossed the ball from the left, Brenan Johnson took a touch in the box and Djed Spence, alone in front of the goalkeeper, sent the ball high.
5:06 PM21 days ago

76' HORVATH AGAIN!

Huddersfield came close down the right flank, Danny Ward shot inside the box and the Nottingham goalkeeper saved again.
5:04 PM21 days ago

73' HORVATH SAVES!

Danny Ward's good shot from a free-kick found the right post, but the Nottingham goalkeeper kept out the visitors' second goal.
4:58 PM21 days ago

68' Nottingham change

Keinan Davis comes on in place of Sam Surridge.
4:57 PM21 days ago

67' Huddersfield substitution

Enter Jordan Rhodes in place of Duane Holmes.
4:54 PM21 days ago

64' Nottingham Forest substitution

Jack Colback replaces Philip Zinckernagel.
4:50 PM21 days ago

60' First quarter of second half

First 15 minutes of the second half. The match is very evenly matched in terms of the gameplay, but this is more in Nottingham's favor.
4:45 PM21 days ago

55' Huddersfield double change

Harry Toffolo and Danny Ward replace Naby Sarr and Josh Ruffels.
4:38 PM21 days ago

48' Huddersfield came closer

Sorba Thomas' shot went wide of the left side of the goal defended by Horvath.
4:35 PM21 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts with the start of the second half.
4:19 PM21 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first 45 minutes are over. Nottingham Forest partially wins at home against Huddersfield.
4:17 PM21 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
4:13 PM21 days ago

40' Last minutes of the first half

Now Huddersfield are the ones who will be looking to score. Nottingham's goals force them to drop the passive attitude they were playing with since they were leading.
4:10 PM21 days ago

37' GOOOOAL for Nottingham Forest

RYAN YATES! The midfielder scores with a header after a cross from the left by James Garner from a free kick.
4:06 PM21 days ago

33' THE POST AND HORVATH SAVE NOTTINGHAM!

Pipa Avila's shot hit the right post, the rebound fell to Sorba Thomas, who shot, but the Nottingham goalkeeper's reaction was superb.
4:04 PM21 days ago

32' Yellow card

Max Lowe was cautioned for Nottingham.
4:03 PM21 days ago

29' GOOOOAL for Nottingham

SAM SURRIDGE! This time he caught a loose ball in the area and scored at the left post. The match is tied.
3:58 PM21 days ago

25' The score remains unchanged

Huddersfield continues to win comfortably. Nottingham has not managed to breach the rival defense.
3:53 PM21 days ago

20' Nottingham can't find the net

The home team holds the ball and tries to find spaces. For the moment, they are attacking a lot on the right flank.
3:47 PM21 days ago

13' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield!

TOM LEES! The defender scores with a header from a corner kick taken by Danel Sinani from the right.
3:45 PM21 days ago

11' Goal disallowed Nottingham

The referee calls Sam Surridge offside after a pass from Brennan Johnson. The replay shows that there was no offside.
3:43 PM21 days ago

9' Nottingham came closer

James Garner's shot was caught by goalkeeper Blackman.
3:38 PM21 days ago

5' First minutes

Not much happens at the start of the match. The teams are just settling in.
3:31 PM21 days ago

Match starts!

The match between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town gets underway.
3:31 PM21 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistant No.1: Harry Lennard

Assistant No.2: Mark Scholes

Fourth official: David Webb

3:28 PM21 days ago

Teams on the field

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town players take the field.
3:17 PM21 days ago

Substitutes - Huddersfield Town

21. Lee Nicholls (GK), 03. Harry Toffolo, 07. Tino Anjorin, 09. Jordan Rhodes, 15. Sott High, 20. Oliver Turton, 25. Danny Ward, 29. Aaron Rowe, 37. Jon Russell.

3:12 PM21 days ago

Starting XI - Huddersfield Towm

1-3-4-3
| 01. Jamal Blackman |
| 04. Matty Pearson | 32. Tom Lees | 23. Maby Sarr |
| 02. Pipa Ávila | 48. Carel Eiting | 06. Jonathan Hogg | 14. Josh Ruffels |
| 19. Duane Holmes | 24. Danel Sinani | 16. Sorba Thomas |

Coach: Carlos Corberán

3:08 PM21 days ago

Substitutes - Nottingham Forest

30. Brice Samba (GK), 03. Tobias Figueiredo, 08. Jack Colback, 09. Keinan Davis, 14. Richie Laryea, 17. Alex Mighten 18. Cafú, 19. Xande Silva, 23. Joe Lolley.

3:04 PM21 days ago

Starting XI - Nottingham Forest

1-3-4-1-2
| 01. Ethan Horvath |
| 04. Joe Worrall | 27. Steve Cook | 26. Scott McKenna |
| 02. Djed Spence | 22. Ryan Yates | 37. James Garner | 15. Max Lowe |
| 11. Philip Zinckernagel |
| 20. Brenan Johnson | 16. Sam Surridge |

Coach: Steve Cooper

3:00 PM21 days ago

Players present at the City Ground

2:55 PM21 days ago

Huddersfield Town's FA Cup journey

January 8 - 3rd Round: 1-2 vs Burnley

February 5 - 4th Round: 1-0 vs Barnsley

2:50 PM21 days ago

Nottingham Forest's FA Cup journey

January 9 - 3rd Round: 2-1 vs Arsenal

February 6 - 4th Round: 4-1 vs Leicester City

2:45 PM21 days ago

All set at The City Ground

2:40 PM21 days ago

2:35 PM21 days ago

Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town live match, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
2:30 PM21 days ago

2:20 PM21 days ago

Key player - Huddersfield Town

In Huddersfield Town the presence of Danny Ward stands out. The 31-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current season with 11 goals. In addition, he has participated with two assists.
2:15 PM21 days ago

Key player - Nottingham Forest

The presence of Lewis Grabban stands out in Nottingham Forest. The 34-year-old English player is the team's top scorer in the current season with 13 goals. In addition, he has made four assists.
2:10 PM21 days ago

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town history

These two teams have met 61 times. The statistics are in favor of HHuddersfield Town, who have been victorious on 25 occasions, while Nottingham Forest have won on 19 occasions, leaving a balance of 17 draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Huddersfield Town with a victory, while the other match ended in a draw.

Only once, Nottingham Forest were at home to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup. In the 1938-39 edition, it was the Terriers who came out on top by a score of 3-0.

2:05 PM22 days ago

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town is going through a great moment in the season, so much so that they are second in the Championship and although the fight for the title is not such a real option, they are looking to complement with a good performance in the FA Cup, which will continue to fill their squad with confidence for the rest of the season.

2:00 PM22 days ago

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest comes from one of the great blows in the tournament, having defeated Leicester City 4-1 in the fourth round and although in the Championship their results are irregular, they will have the opportunity to continue to make their way in the FA Cup to give another face to their season.

1:55 PM22 days ago

The match will be played at the City Ground

The Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town match will be played at the City Ground, located in the city of Nottingham, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1898, has a capacity for 30,602 spectators.
1:50 PM22 days ago

