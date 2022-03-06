Highlights and goals: Nottingham 2-1 Huddersfield in FA Cup 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
85' Last five minutes
79' Huddersfield substitution
78' NOTTINGHAM MISSED IT!
76' HORVATH AGAIN!
73' HORVATH SAVES!
68' Nottingham change
67' Huddersfield substitution
64' Nottingham Forest substitution
60' First quarter of second half
55' Huddersfield double change
48' Huddersfield came closer
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes of the first half
37' GOOOOAL for Nottingham Forest
33' THE POST AND HORVATH SAVE NOTTINGHAM!
32' Yellow card
29' GOOOOAL for Nottingham
25' The score remains unchanged
20' Nottingham can't find the net
13' GOOOOAL for Huddersfield!
11' Goal disallowed Nottingham
9' Nottingham came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Harry Lennard
Assistant No.2: Mark Scholes
Fourth official: David Webb
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Huddersfield Town
21. Lee Nicholls (GK), 03. Harry Toffolo, 07. Tino Anjorin, 09. Jordan Rhodes, 15. Sott High, 20. Oliver Turton, 25. Danny Ward, 29. Aaron Rowe, 37. Jon Russell.
Starting XI - Huddersfield Towm
Coach: Carlos Corberán
Substitutes - Nottingham Forest
30. Brice Samba (GK), 03. Tobias Figueiredo, 08. Jack Colback, 09. Keinan Davis, 14. Richie Laryea, 17. Alex Mighten 18. Cafú, 19. Xande Silva, 23. Joe Lolley.
Starting XI - Nottingham Forest
Coach: Steve Cooper
Players present at the City Ground
🔢 Thoughts ahead of tonight's @EmiratesFACup tie, Reds?
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/vxc5CKlU1G — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 7, 2022
👋 Evening lads!#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/2AmylHipUl— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 7, 2022
Huddersfield Town's FA Cup journey
February 5 - 4th Round: 1-0 vs Barnsley
Nottingham Forest's FA Cup journey
February 6 - 4th Round: 4-1 vs Leicester City
All set at The City Ground
🏠🏠🏠
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/7Tt1xrPRXq — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 7, 2022
📍 The City Ground#htafc pic.twitter.com/WugDAlxx9A— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 7, 2022
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:30 PM on ESPN3, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 8:30 PM on DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico: 1:30 PM on ESPN2 and Star +
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Huddersfield Town
Key player - Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town history
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Huddersfield Town with a victory, while the other match ended in a draw.
Only once, Nottingham Forest were at home to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup. In the 1938-39 edition, it was the Terriers who came out on top by a score of 3-0.
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town is going through a great moment in the season, so much so that they are second in the Championship and although the fight for the title is not such a real option, they are looking to complement with a good performance in the FA Cup, which will continue to fill their squad with confidence for the rest of the season.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest comes from one of the great blows in the tournament, having defeated Leicester City 4-1 in the fourth round and although in the Championship their results are irregular, they will have the opportunity to continue to make their way in the FA Cup to give another face to their season.
