Canada vs Uruguay Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Watch out for this player from Uruguay
Federico Valverde, Real Madrid midfielder, is a player who in recent seasons has had an extraordinary growth, the player can play several positions on the field and in the matches is a player who constantly recovers and generates danger, so far this season he has given Madrid goals that culminate in victories and is currently one of the best players, no doubt he will arrive at the World Cup with a very positive inertia.
Watch out for this player from Canada
Alphonso Davies, left back of Bayern Munich, with only 21 years old, has become a key player for his club and national team, the player can be placed in any offensive position and with his speed will shine, at the beginning of the season the player has not contributed much in offense, this because the team has not played well, for the World Cup in Qatar is expected to be the maximum reference of his selection.
Latest Uruguay lineup
Rochet, Suarez, Araujo, Coates, Olivera, Valverde, Torreira, Vecino, Pellistri, Cavani, Arrascaeta.
Canada's latest lineup
Borjan, Miller, Vitoria, Johnson, Adekugbe, Eustaquio, Piette, Hoilett, Larin, Davies.
Background
Canada
Panama 1-0 Canada
Panama 1-0 Canada
Canada 4-0 Curacao
Honduras 2-1 Canada
Qatar 0-2 Canada
Uruguay
United States 0-0 Uruguay
Uruguay 5-0 Panama
Iran 1-0 Uruguay
Arbitration quartet
Uruguay on alert after the match against Iran
The Uruguayan national team was at risk of qualifying for Qatar, as it had a very low place in the qualifiers, however with the arrival of Diego Alonso, this team rebounded to qualify in third place in CONMEBOL, now the Charruas will seek to give a great performance as they have done in previous editions, this generation is very young, but talented, names like Valverde, Araujo, Nunez, Cavanni and Suarez add to the experience to have a very competitive team in the World Cup, Nuñez are added to the experience of Cavanni and Suarez to have a very competitive team in the World Cup, their group is one of the most complicated to ensure who will be top of the group, the four teams look very even and that is why Uruguay has faced teams from different confederations in order to have variations in tactics, one of the bad news was the injury of Araújo in the first minutes of the match against Iran and it is likely that he will miss the World Cup.
Canada in search of its best level
The Canadian national team had a great qualifying round in CONCACAF which culminated in the first position, the federation of this team did not expect this classification, because they did not prepare the design for the World Cup jersey, the players have protested against the brand that sponsors the team; However, they will have to be satisfied with the jersey of the qualifying round, Canada got the ticket to Qatar taking advantage of all the local conditions, during the qualifying round they played in a freezing climate which most of the teams are not used to, this team is very young, but has a lot of talent in all lines, the team comes from beating Qatar 0-2 and after the game against Uruguay will have a final test against Japan, although it is not a favorite to advance, the team will take experience for the 2026 World Cup.
Last international friendly prior to Qatar
The friendlies for Qatar 2022 are coming to an end and most of the teams will meet again until the greatest soccer festival, the preparation of the teams should already be done and in this last game before the World Cup can give the teams security or distrust, for this Wednesday's match we will see Canada facing Uruguay, two teams that have a very complicated group in Qatar and clearly do not want to stay in the group stage.
