Sporting vs Midtjylland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League Match

How and where to watch the Sporting vs Midtjylland match live?
What time is Sporting vs Midtjylland match for Europa League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: Star+
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: ESPN 2, Star+
Paraguay 4 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak up, Capellas!
Probable lineup for Midtjylland
Midtjylland's situation
Speak up, Rúben Amorim!
There are very strong clubs in the UEFA Europa League and the Portuguese are never the main favorites. What we want is to win the next game. If I have this speech in the championship, imagine in the UEFA Europa League. What I want is for the players to feel comfortable and to play good soccer. This season we haven't achieved our goals and not even winning the UEFA Europa League will save what was done in the championship, where Sporting has responsibility.
We have been renewing and we are doing that work with Youssef. I'm not worried because we still have one more year of contract and because players like Youssef or Mateus Fernandes know they will have an opportunity here. Then, we are Sporting. They grew up here and want to play here.
It's a taboo (about Jakub Jankto, Czech footballer, assuming his homosexuality). I received the news naturally. I have two children, I don't know what will happen tomorrow and it was something I wouldn't be ashamed of.
It's a knockout round, we have the advantage of being in the competition and Midtjylland has been standing still. But they are a team that has already beaten Lazio 5-1, so we can't say that we will clearly win. It will be a difficult game against a motivated team in the UEFA Europa League. I am confident, as always, that we will win the game."
⚽🔄#SportingCP #UEL pic.twitter.com/Bn1CwzAEo5 — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) February 15, 2023
If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport App, BTSport.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!