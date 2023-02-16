Sporting vs Midtjylland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League Match
Photo: Sporting

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Sporting vs Midtjylland match live?

If you want to watch the game Sporting vs Midtjylland  live on TV, your options is: BT Sport 6

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport App, BTSport.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM3 hours ago

What time is Sporting vs Midtjylland match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Sporting vs Midtjylland of 16th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: Star+

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: ESPN 2, Star+

Paraguay 4 pm: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

10:50 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Capellas!

"Of course we have great respect for Sporting, they have a lot of experience in Europe. I can say that we will give our best, knowing that they have a great team, great players, a huge stadium, with great fans who love soccer. This motivates us and we will give our best in both games. We know the opponent and we will try to look for aspects in Sporting's game so we can take advantage. We have to be brave. I have great respect for the coach (Rúben Amorim), who has a lot of talent and a great future."
10:45 AM3 hours ago
Foto: Midtjylland
Photo: Midtjylland
10:40 AM3 hours ago

Probable lineup for Midtjylland

Lossl; Andersson, Gartenmann, Juninho, Paulinho; Olsson, Martinez, Sorensen; Isaksen, Beetson, Chilufya.
10:35 AM3 hours ago

Midtjylland's situation

Defender Erik Sviatchenko will serve a suspension and is Albert Capellas' only absence.
10:30 AM3 hours ago

Speak up, Rúben Amorim!

"We had less time to prepare the game, but competing with teams like the ones we compete with make us grow. Midtjylland has a coach who always plays in 4-3-3 and we won't be surprised in the way they play. We come from a defeat, which doesn't help our preparation, but I see this as just another game. We gave a lot of tactical information (to the players), no extra motivation, and we will be prepared for sure. 

There are very strong clubs in the UEFA Europa League and the Portuguese are never the main favorites. What we want is to win the next game. If I have this speech in the championship, imagine in the UEFA Europa League. What I want is for the players to feel comfortable and to play good soccer. This season we haven't achieved our goals and not even winning the UEFA Europa League will save what was done in the championship, where Sporting has responsibility.

We have been renewing and we are doing that work with Youssef. I'm not worried because we still have one more year of contract and because players like Youssef or Mateus Fernandes know they will have an opportunity here. Then, we are Sporting. They grew up here and want to play here.

It's a taboo (about Jakub Jankto, Czech footballer, assuming his homosexuality). I received the news naturally. I have two children, I don't know what will happen tomorrow and it was something I wouldn't be ashamed of.

It's a knockout round, we have the advantage of being in the competition and Midtjylland has been standing still. But they are a team that has already beaten Lazio 5-1, so we can't say that we will clearly win. It will be a difficult game against a motivated team in the UEFA Europa League. I am confident, as always, that we will win the game."

10:25 AM3 hours ago
10:20 AM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Sporting

Adan; Gonçalo Inácio, Coates, Matheus Reis; Bellerín, Pedro Gonçalves, Ugarte, Santos; Edwards, Trincão, Chermiti.
10:15 AM4 hours ago

Sporting situation

Ruben Amorim will not be able to count on midfielders Daniel Bragança and Hidemasa Morita, who remain in the medical department.
10:10 AM4 hours ago

Wolves

In a very competitive group at the UEL, Midtjylland managed to qualify in the last round and secured second place in group F, where all the teams finished with eight points and the same 44% success rate, with two wins, two draws and two losses. The Wolves lost only to the leader Feyenoord in goals scored and goals against, as well as having an advantage in these criteria over the others.
10:05 AM4 hours ago

Lions

Sporting come into the match after finishing third in the Champions League group stage with seven points, three behind second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom they played in the last round and ended up losing 2-1. The Lions have accumulated three defeats, one draw, and one win, generating a success rate of 38%.
10:00 AM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Sporting vs FC Midtjylland live this Thursday (16), at the José Alvalade Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the UEFA Europa League. The match is valid for the second phase of the competition.
9:55 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League match: Sporting vs Midtjylland Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo