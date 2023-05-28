Goal and Highlights: Bologna 2-2 Napoli in Serie A
Image: Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:59 AM2 hours ago

Thanks!

I would like to thank you here for your audience in yet another Serie A match. Have a good afternoon and see you in the last round!
10:58 AM2 hours ago

END OF MATCH

With two goals from Osimhen, Napoli took the lead, only to see Ferguson and De Silvestri equalize!
10:57 AM2 hours ago

51'

Sansone received a pass from Domínguez, came face to face with Gollini and shot hard to put the ball in the back of the goal, but he was offside and Bologna's goal was disallowed.
10:46 AM2 hours ago

41'

Substitution in Napoli: Zielinski is out and Gaetano is in.
10:44 AM2 hours ago

38' GOAL FOR BOLOGNA

At the corner kick coming from the left De Silvestri managed to get higher than the defense and headed the ball into the ground, with the ball rising and going into the back of the goal!
10:40 AM2 hours ago

34'

Yellow for Bereszynski for a very strong tackle on Sansone on the counter attack.
10:38 AM2 hours ago

32'

Substitution in Napoli: Kim and Zerbin left for Juan Jesus and Zedadka.
10:34 AM2 hours ago

29'

Substitution in Bologna: Bonifazi and Posch left for Medel and De Silvestri.
10:27 AM2 hours ago

21'

Soon after, Domínguez was yellow carded for a foul in the midfield.
10:27 AM2 hours ago

20'

And confirming the yellow for Rrahmani for a hard foul in midfield. In Napoli, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia left the field to join Raspadori and Simeone.
 
10:23 AM3 hours ago

18' GOAL FOR BOLOGNA

Sansone received the ball on the left, got past his marker and shot from outside the box, with Gollini deflecting it to the middle, where Ferguson got the shot to reduce the score!
10:20 AM3 hours ago

14'

Double substitution at Bologna: Arnautovic and Aebischer left to enter Zirkzee and Sansone.
10:18 AM3 hours ago

13'

Zerbin's powerful shot from outside the box forced Skorupski to save once again and save Bologna from a third goal! And the next Kvaratskhelia shot from outside the area and sent it into the right side of the goal.
10:16 AM3 hours ago

11'

Osimhen once again received the ball on the right inside the penalty area and shot a cross, but sent the ball to the right of the goal!
10:14 AM3 hours ago

8' GOAL FOR NAPOLI

Bereszynski received the ball in the midfield when the Bologna defense made a mistake, found Osimhen in the area, who dominated and hit hard to extend the score!
10:13 AM3 hours ago

7'

In a corner from the right Osimhen rose higher than the defense and managed to get a strong header, but Skorupski saved Bologna!
10:06 AM3 hours ago

HERE WE GO

Arnautovic makes his first touch on the ball, and the second half kicks off!
10:06 AM3 hours ago

Teams on the pitch

Bologna and Napoli's players return to the pitch unchanged to start the second half.
 
9:49 AM3 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With a goal from Osimhen, Napoli goes on to beat Bologna away from home and take another three points home in Serie A!
9:42 AM3 hours ago

40'

Arnautovic received the pass on the edge of the box and hit a shot from outside the box to the left of the goal.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

38'

Yellow for Kim, for lifting Domínguez in the attack field.
9:36 AM3 hours ago

33'

And the answer came soon after, when Domínguez shot from outside the area, but to the right of the goal.
9:36 AM3 hours ago

32'

Osimhen received the long throw-in, had a dominant position in the box and shot hard, but Skorupski could not keep his shot out! Then Skorupski made another save from Zielinski's shot.
 
9:32 AM3 hours ago

29'

After the break to hydrate the players because of the strong heat in Italy, the game is already underway once again.
9:19 AM4 hours ago

17'

Anguissa had a strong shot from outside the area, but Skorupski kept it out.
9:16 AM4 hours ago

13' GOAL FOR NAPOLI

On Bologna's breakout, Skorupski received the ball in the box, Napoli was pressing and the goalkeeper, calmly, tried the pass through the middle, but gave the ball to Osimhen, inside the area and with the goal empty to shoot and open the score!
9:01 AM4 hours ago

HERE WE GO

Osimhen takes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
8:59 AM4 hours ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
8:21 AM5 hours ago

Napoli lined-up!

Napoli is lined up and will take the field with:

8:21 AM5 hours ago

Bologna lined-up!

Bologna is lined up and will take the field with:

8:15 AM5 hours ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of another Serie A match here on VAVEL. It's the penultimate round and we have the champion on the pitch against Bologna!
 
8:10 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here Bologna vs Napoli Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bologna vs Napoli match.
8:05 AM5 hours ago

How to watch Bologna vs Napoli Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Bologna vs Napoli live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:00 AM5 hours ago

What time is Bologna vs Napoli match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Bologna vs Napoli of 28th May 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:00 PM in Star+
Bolivia: 17:00 PM in Star+
Brazil: 18:00 PM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 17:00 PM in Star+
Colombia: 16:00 PM in Star+
Ecuador: 16:00 PM in Star+
USA (ET): 17:00 PM in Paramount+
Spain: 21:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Mexico: 16:00 PM in Star+
Paraguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Peru: 16:00 PM in Star+
Uruguay: 18:00 PM in Star+
Venezuela: 17:00 PM in Star+

7:55 AM5 hours ago

Referee

Matteo Marcenaro will be the match referee, with Marco Bresmes and Cesar Trinchieri as assistants, and Paolo Vieri in charge of VAR.
7:50 AM5 hours ago

Probable Napoli

Napoli's probable line-up for the match is: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Oliveira; Anguissa, Lobotka, and Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, and Kvaratskhelia.

7:45 AM5 hours ago

Probable Bologna

The probable Bologna team for the match is: Skorupski, Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumi and Cambiaso; Schouten, Domínguez, Aebischer, Ferguson and Barrow; Arnautovic.
7:40 AM5 hours ago

Injuries

Orsolini, Soriano and Soumaro are out, all injured in the Bologna side, while Lozano, injured, and Elmas, suspended, are the absentees in the champions.
7:35 AM5 hours ago

Spalletti!

Spalletti spoke after the victory over Inter, commenting on the important win in the season: "Winning tonight was challenging, but also important for several reasons and because we were facing a Champions League finalist. The achievement in this championship is not the result of one period, but of the quality demonstrated tonight and throughout the year. Winning against Inter strengthens our numbers and attests to an extraordinary season. We showed heart, personality, mentality, and willingness to sacrifice. This also doesn't need anything else in the future. What I want to emphasize is that in soccer, possession is important. We saw this this year, because you make your opponents run, you make them fall, and then you can impose your idea and your quality. I agree with those who say that soccer is easy to decipher, but it is also difficult to organize and play. We bet everything on the group, on the team, and on the abnegation to always seek the best solution. Tonight we had a proof of the quality of play expressed in this exciting season."
7:30 AM5 hours ago

Gaetano!

After his first goal for Napoli, Gaetano spoke and couldn't help but show emotion for the goal scored: "Too beautiful, who never dreamed of something like this as a child? An emotion that cannot be explained, a great joy. It was the coronation of a great season and of my many sacrifices. Napoli has been my life, I grew up here and now I feel an immense satisfaction that is beyond words. Yes, I thank my teammates and the club. They all knew of my sacrifices, of my training at a thousand per hour, of my growth in the youth categories. Everyone celebrated me and it was a wonderful night. We fought in every game and this Scudetto is not only beautiful, but also deserved. Yes, we always have motivation. Playing in a Napoli shirt is always fascinating and exciting. We showed this with our performance against Intere, and we want to finish on a high. Our first secret is unity. We were together on and off the field, we helped each other, both those who played more and those who played less. We were compact, and this is the biggest strength we had. To hear the coach say these words is a great gratification. To be Italian champion with Napoli is something historic. I hope to continue like this and to be an important player for the future. My desire is to continue in the Azzurri shirt and win more championships”.
7:25 AM5 hours ago

Serie A

Napoli is the Serie A champion, in the lead with 86 points, ahead of Inter, who have 69 points, Lazio, with 68, and AC Milan, who have 64. Bologna is in 11th place with 50 points, four above Udinese, as well as being two below Monza and three behind Fiorentina and Torino.
7:20 AM6 hours ago

Last Matches: Napoli

The already champion Napoli come into this match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On May 7 they won 1-0 at home against Fiorentina, with a goal by Osimhen. On Sunday (14) the defeat was 2-0 to Monza, with goals from Dany Mota and Petagna. And at home, on Sunday (21) the victory was 3-1 against Inter, with goals from Zambo Anguissa, Di Lorenzo, and Gaetano, while Lukaku scored.
7:15 AM6 hours ago

Last Matches: Bologna

Bologna come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. The first draw was on May 8, away against Sassuolo, 1-1, with Berardi opening the scoring and Domínguez equalizing. On Sunday (14) the tie was at home, without a goal, against Roma. And finally, on Saturday (20), away from home, the victory was 5-1 over Cremonese, with goals from Arnautovic, Ferguson, Posch, Orsolini, and Sansone, while Ciofani scored.
7:10 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Serie A match: Bologna vs Napoli Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo