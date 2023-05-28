Goal and Highlights: Bologna 2-2 Napoli in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
With two goals from Osimhen, Napoli took the lead, only to see Ferguson and De Silvestri equalize!
51'
Sansone received a pass from Domínguez, came face to face with Gollini and shot hard to put the ball in the back of the goal, but he was offside and Bologna's goal was disallowed.
41'
Substitution in Napoli: Zielinski is out and Gaetano is in.
38' GOAL FOR BOLOGNA
At the corner kick coming from the left De Silvestri managed to get higher than the defense and headed the ball into the ground, with the ball rising and going into the back of the goal!
34'
Yellow for Bereszynski for a very strong tackle on Sansone on the counter attack.
32'
Substitution in Napoli: Kim and Zerbin left for Juan Jesus and Zedadka.
29'
Substitution in Bologna: Bonifazi and Posch left for Medel and De Silvestri.
21'
Soon after, Domínguez was yellow carded for a foul in the midfield.
20'
And confirming the yellow for Rrahmani for a hard foul in midfield. In Napoli, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia left the field to join Raspadori and Simeone.
18' GOAL FOR BOLOGNA
Sansone received the ball on the left, got past his marker and shot from outside the box, with Gollini deflecting it to the middle, where Ferguson got the shot to reduce the score!
14'
Double substitution at Bologna: Arnautovic and Aebischer left to enter Zirkzee and Sansone.
13'
Zerbin's powerful shot from outside the box forced Skorupski to save once again and save Bologna from a third goal! And the next Kvaratskhelia shot from outside the area and sent it into the right side of the goal.
11'
Osimhen once again received the ball on the right inside the penalty area and shot a cross, but sent the ball to the right of the goal!
8' GOAL FOR NAPOLI
Bereszynski received the ball in the midfield when the Bologna defense made a mistake, found Osimhen in the area, who dominated and hit hard to extend the score!
7'
In a corner from the right Osimhen rose higher than the defense and managed to get a strong header, but Skorupski saved Bologna!
HERE WE GO
Arnautovic makes his first touch on the ball, and the second half kicks off!
Teams on the pitch
Bologna and Napoli's players return to the pitch unchanged to start the second half.
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal from Osimhen, Napoli goes on to beat Bologna away from home and take another three points home in Serie A!
40'
Arnautovic received the pass on the edge of the box and hit a shot from outside the box to the left of the goal.
38'
Yellow for Kim, for lifting Domínguez in the attack field.
33'
And the answer came soon after, when Domínguez shot from outside the area, but to the right of the goal.
32'
Osimhen received the long throw-in, had a dominant position in the box and shot hard, but Skorupski could not keep his shot out! Then Skorupski made another save from Zielinski's shot.
29'
After the break to hydrate the players because of the strong heat in Italy, the game is already underway once again.
17'
Anguissa had a strong shot from outside the area, but Skorupski kept it out.
13' GOAL FOR NAPOLI
On Bologna's breakout, Skorupski received the ball in the box, Napoli was pressing and the goalkeeper, calmly, tried the pass through the middle, but gave the ball to Osimhen, inside the area and with the goal empty to shoot and open the score!
HERE WE GO
Osimhen takes the first touch and the ball is rolling for the first half of the match!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Napoli lined-up!
Napoli is lined up and will take the field with:
Bologna lined-up!
Bologna is lined up and will take the field with:
Referee
Matteo Marcenaro will be the match referee, with Marco Bresmes and Cesar Trinchieri as assistants, and Paolo Vieri in charge of VAR.
Probable Napoli
Napoli's probable line-up for the match is: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Oliveira; Anguissa, Lobotka, and Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, and Kvaratskhelia.
Probable Bologna
The probable Bologna team for the match is: Skorupski, Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumi and Cambiaso; Schouten, Domínguez, Aebischer, Ferguson and Barrow; Arnautovic.
Injuries
Orsolini, Soriano and Soumaro are out, all injured in the Bologna side, while Lozano, injured, and Elmas, suspended, are the absentees in the champions.
Spalletti!
Spalletti spoke after the victory over Inter, commenting on the important win in the season: "Winning tonight was challenging, but also important for several reasons and because we were facing a Champions League finalist. The achievement in this championship is not the result of one period, but of the quality demonstrated tonight and throughout the year. Winning against Inter strengthens our numbers and attests to an extraordinary season. We showed heart, personality, mentality, and willingness to sacrifice. This also doesn't need anything else in the future. What I want to emphasize is that in soccer, possession is important. We saw this this year, because you make your opponents run, you make them fall, and then you can impose your idea and your quality. I agree with those who say that soccer is easy to decipher, but it is also difficult to organize and play. We bet everything on the group, on the team, and on the abnegation to always seek the best solution. Tonight we had a proof of the quality of play expressed in this exciting season."
Gaetano!
After his first goal for Napoli, Gaetano spoke and couldn't help but show emotion for the goal scored: "Too beautiful, who never dreamed of something like this as a child? An emotion that cannot be explained, a great joy. It was the coronation of a great season and of my many sacrifices. Napoli has been my life, I grew up here and now I feel an immense satisfaction that is beyond words. Yes, I thank my teammates and the club. They all knew of my sacrifices, of my training at a thousand per hour, of my growth in the youth categories. Everyone celebrated me and it was a wonderful night. We fought in every game and this Scudetto is not only beautiful, but also deserved. Yes, we always have motivation. Playing in a Napoli shirt is always fascinating and exciting. We showed this with our performance against Intere, and we want to finish on a high. Our first secret is unity. We were together on and off the field, we helped each other, both those who played more and those who played less. We were compact, and this is the biggest strength we had. To hear the coach say these words is a great gratification. To be Italian champion with Napoli is something historic. I hope to continue like this and to be an important player for the future. My desire is to continue in the Azzurri shirt and win more championships”.
Serie A
Napoli is the Serie A champion, in the lead with 86 points, ahead of Inter, who have 69 points, Lazio, with 68, and AC Milan, who have 64. Bologna is in 11th place with 50 points, four above Udinese, as well as being two below Monza and three behind Fiorentina and Torino.
Last Matches: Napoli
The already champion Napoli come into this match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On May 7 they won 1-0 at home against Fiorentina, with a goal by Osimhen. On Sunday (14) the defeat was 2-0 to Monza, with goals from Dany Mota and Petagna. And at home, on Sunday (21) the victory was 3-1 against Inter, with goals from Zambo Anguissa, Di Lorenzo, and Gaetano, while Lukaku scored.
Last Matches: Bologna
Bologna come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. The first draw was on May 8, away against Sassuolo, 1-1, with Berardi opening the scoring and Domínguez equalizing. On Sunday (14) the tie was at home, without a goal, against Roma. And finally, on Saturday (20), away from home, the victory was 5-1 over Cremonese, with goals from Arnautovic, Ferguson, Posch, Orsolini, and Sansone, while Ciofani scored.
