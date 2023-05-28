Highlights and goals: Feyenoord 0-1 Vitesse in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
35'|Bijlow stops
Flamingo tries a shot from the edge of the area but Bijlow makes a good save.
28'|Goal disallowed
Van Ginkel scored but the play was disallowed for offside. The score is still tied
15'|Attack
Feyenoord continue to attack, but without generating much danger.
7'|Giménez
Giménez shoots wide. First shot from Feyenoord, who have started better.
0'|Start
The match kicks off in the Netherlands. The leader of the competition faces Vitesse
Stay tuned to follow Feyenoord vs Vitesse live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Feyenoord vs Vitesse live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Netherlands. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Vitesse lineup
Vitesse may line up the following formation for this upcoming match.
Scherpen, Flamingo, Oroz, Mirin, Witten, Meulensteen, Van Ginkel, Manhoef, Kacper, Bero and Bialek.
Feyenoord possible lineup
Feyenoord may field the following formation for this upcoming match. Bijlow, Geertruida, Hancko, Wieffer, Hartman, Timber, Kokcu, Paizxao, Szymanski, Idrissi and Giménez.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Vitesse of 28th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 7:30 AM.
Spain: 2:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 9:30 AM.
Venezuela: 9:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Feyenoord vs Vitesse can be seen on the Feyenoord channel and Sky Sport. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Record against each other
These teams have met 193 times, where Feyenoord has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 49 victories. Feyenoord have won on 100 occasions, while Vitesse have won in 51 matches. In 42 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Vitesse standings
On the other hand, Vitesse wants to continue the good dynamics of the season, as they have two consecutive victories. The Vitesse team has 51 points and is seventh in the Eredivisie, six points behind Heefenveen, Conference League position. As visitors, they have collected 22 points in 16 games, winning on six occasions and losing in six matches. On four occasions they have managed a draw.
Feyenoord standings
As for the home side, Feyenoord are at the top of the Eredivisie table, ten points behind the chasing PSV. The fight to play in European competitions next year is hotly contested and there are very few points separating them. Feyenoord have 82 points in these 33 rounds. At the moment, as home team, they have 40 points in 16 matchdays with twelve wins and four draws.
Vitesse's last match
Vitesse won the match with a resounding 6-0 win over Groningen in front of their fans. The expulsion of the visiting side set the tone for a game in which they were already trailing with Kozlowski's goal. Meulensteen added to the lead before the break. Manhoef scored twice in the second half to add a hat trick to his personal tally. Vidovic and Tronstad put the icing on the cake to confirm the three points for the home side.
Feyenoord's last match
Feyenoord won in their last away match against Emmen. The home side took the lead through Zivkovic's goal in the first quarter of an hour. Idrissi equalized fifteen minutes later to level the scores. The score was tied at one. In the second half, Feyenoord, with Danilo Pereira's brace, got the three points for their team away from home. In the end, the result of the match was 1-3 for Feyenoord.