Chivas vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Chivas vs Atlético San Luis live online
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Chivas vs Atlético San Luis can be tuned in from Vix live streams.
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Chivas vs Atlético San Luis can be tuned in from Vix live streams.
Watch out for this player from San Luis
Leonardo Bonatini, forward. Brazilian 29 years old, he joined the team last tournament, his offensive contribution was 3 goals, now that he knows each of the teams, the player must deliver more goals, the internal fight for a position is high and nothing will be given to him, but the player has talent and he will surely bring it out.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Victor Guzman, midfielder. One of the best players in the league, the previous tournament he had a great first phase and it was in the playoffs when his level dropped, however he scored a goal in the final, this player still has a lot to prove and that makes him very important in the team, no doubt his offensive weight will give more power to the team and that is why much is expected of him.
Last alignment San Luis
Sanchez, Chavez, Dominguez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Garcia, Dourado, Guemez, Vitinho, Villalpando, Murillo, Zaldivar.
Last Chivas lineup
Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Briseño, Mozo, Beltran, Gonzalez, Guzman, Perez, Marin, Brizuela.
Background
San Luis 0-0 Chivas
Chivas 0-1 San Luis
San Luis 2-2 Chivas
Chivas 1-2 San Luis
San Luis 3-1 Chivas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Victor Caceres. Assistants: Pablo Hernandez and Jair Sosa. Fourth official: Maximiliano Quintero.
San Luis goes for another big game
Atletico San Luis since their return to the first division has left the sensation that they have a good team and yet they have not been able to transcend, the project has been maintained, but it was with Jardine when an improvement was seen, that improvement led them to play in the playoffs the previous tournament, to their misfortune they were not able to transcend as expected, but without a doubt the style was already a great advance, San Luis made its presentation against Monterrey, the match ended in a one-goal draw, so this point is very important because of the quality of the opponent, they have another great test against Chivas, but recent statistics favor them.
Chivas wants to continue the good momentum
Chivas knows that it missed a great opportunity to win another title, that is why the team is already demanding the maximum with the sole purpose of lifting the title, that is why the reinforcements arrived to the team, in day one, Ricardo Marin was the only one who saw minutes, the new Chivas striker was a starter and gave an assist, "Guti" is not yet available to play, in addition there are rumors of the arrival of another reinforcement, however there is no concrete name, Chivas looked good in their debut against Leon, the style of play looks more solid and with the incorporation of the young players, the red and white team seems to have a good start, however San Luis has been complicated in recent tournaments, so it will be a complicated duel, it seems that Chivas will also seek the Leagues Cup title, that is why they wanted to have variants in all areas and above all to keep everyone available for the competition.
An intense duel at the Akron
Day 2 of the Apertura 2023 comes after a weekend with many surprises, starting a new tournament in Liga MX is synonymous with opportunity, the first few days and especially in this tournament that seems to have started weeks earlier due to the calendar established to play the Leagues Cup, Chivas and San Luis, added in their presentation of the tournament and now they will seek to add three points to stay in the top positions.
