Huddersfield Town vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

Watch out for this Watford player
Mileta Rajovic, forward. At 24 years old, the Danish striker is making his way with the team, being the top scorer with 4 goals, but he has only started 5 games, which makes his goal percentage high, Watford has not had the best season and it is in their hands to improve, so this player will have to be a factor to take the three points.
Watch out for this Huddersfield player
Michal Helik, defender. Experienced defender of 28 years old, he not only dominates the defense, in the current season he is the top scorer of the team with 4 goals, the Pole has been able to stand out and although the level of the whole team is not the best, it is the individualities what has brought the team forward, for the match against Watford his participation will be fundamental both defending and attacking.
Latest Watford lineup
Bachmann, Ngakia, Sierralta, Hoedt, Lewis, Kayembe, Livermore, Koné, Asprilla, Bayo, Sema.
Latest Huddersfield lineup
Nicholls, Nakayama, Lees, Helik, Edwards, Thomas, Burgzorg, Diarra, Hogg, Wiles, Harrat.
Background
Watford 2-3 Huddersfield
Huddersfield 0-2 Watford
Watford 2-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield 2-0 Watford
Huddersfield 2-0 Watford
Arbitration quartet
Watford with a great chance to make the leap
Watford is a team that has been for several seasons in the Premier League, but always has to be relegated, this team certainly has the potential to be promoted, but like many others do not always have the best season, this team last season was halfway through the table, achieving the eleventh position, but this season, the level of some has been very high and have already taken off a lot, Watford has been somewhat stagnant, but still has the control to climb positions, with zero goal difference, it seems that it is a team with very fair results, to be able to climb positions, they need to get three points and score good goal advantage, against Huddersfield they have a great opportunity to give a great duel.
Huddersfield Town needs to wake up
Huddersfield Town is playing its fifth consecutive season in the Championship, the team has been very changeable, as it has gone from being fighting for promotion to being in the fight for not being relegated, the team knows that the Championship has a very competitive level and a mistake can be very expensive, Huddersfield in the 21-22 season, managed to stay with the third position, to their misfortune in Playoffs they failed to be promoted, The previous season Huddersfield was in 18th position, although their fight to avoid relegation was not so important, as they had a good amount of points from the rest of the teams, for the current season the team is in 21st position with 14 points, no doubt this is the ideal time to react, a good run of the lowest teams and the team is at risk, perhaps promotion at this time sounds impossible, but reaching mid-table would be a good prize.
One third of the season is gone
The EFL Championship reaches the 15th day and the distances begin to be marked, the best of the season is coming and it is the time where teams must begin to add points in victories, Huddersfield Town vs Watford, will be a duel of the lower part and both want to avoid entering the relegation zone, these are the matches that are said to be worth about, because taking three points from a direct rival is always very valuable for the end of the season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Huddersfield Town vs Watford live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at the John Smith's Stadium at 11:00 AM ET.