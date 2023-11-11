Hull City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hull City vs Huddersfield Town live, as well as the latest information from MKM Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Huddersfield Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Hull City vs Huddersfield Town match live on TV and online?
The Hull City vs Huddersfield Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Hull City vs Huddersfield Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Huddersfield Town match on November 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player for Huddersfield Town
One of the players to keep in mind in Huddersfield Town is Delano Burgzorg, the 25 year old center forward born in the Netherlands, has played 12 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town.
Key player at Hull City
One of the most outstanding players in Hull City is Aaron Connolly, the 23 year old Irish born center forward, has played 12 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday twice, Coventry City and Stoke City.
History Hull City vs Huddersfield Town
In total, the two sides have met 58 times, Huddersfield Town dominate the record with 26 wins, there have been 13 draws and Hull City have won 18 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Huddersfield Town with 82 goals to Hull City's 79.
Actuality - Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 15 matches, they are in the 21st position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning three matches, drawing six and losing six, leaving a goal difference of -13, this after scoring 14 goals and conceding 27.
Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Q P R
Huddersfield Town 0 - 4 Cardiff City
Leeds United 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town 0 - 0 Watford FC
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 15 matches they are in the ninth position in the standings with 23 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing five and losing four, they have also scored 21 goals and conceded 19, for a goal difference of +2.
Hull City 1 - 1 Plymouth
- Last five matches
Ispswich Town 3 - 0 Hull City
Millwall 2 - 2 Hull City
Hull City 1 - 2 Southampton
Birmingham City 0 - 2 Hull City
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium
The match between Hull City and Huddersfield Town will take place at the MKM Stadium in the city of Kingston upon Hull (England), the stadium is where the Hull City Association Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 25,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Hull City vs Huddersfield Town, valid for matchday 16 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
