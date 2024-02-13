ADVERTISEMENT

Don't leave here to follow RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Red Bull Arena Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid can be tuned from the HBO Max App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match corresponding to the Round of 16, First Leg of the UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match on February 13, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 12:00 hours

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke prior to this first match of the Champions League round of 16: “Very happy. We played a very high level match. Very humble at the back. We have had a very high defensive commitment. “It has allowed us to defend well, recover balls and take advantage of the quality in front of us.”

“I think we handled the game well. In defense, with a fairly low block to avoid problems at the back taking into account the emergency we have had. And then, taking advantage of good ball handling in the opposite field, verticality to make transitions... I think it was a well-played game."

"Good. The two centre-backs have played very well, helped by the full-backs. The work of the three defensive midfielders has been important. And also the three up front have worked a lot. “Defensive commitment has been key to keeping a clean sheet in this match.”

"It's Getafe's blow. The bruise has been difficult for him to get out. Yesterday he tried but in the normal race, in changes of direction it bothered him. We preferred not to risk it. Nacho returns on Tuesday. Today we broke the world record for injuries in centers".

"I asked him which center back side he preferred and he told me he didn't care. Tchouameni said he preferred the left. It seemed like he had played his 400 games at center back. You can't teach him anything, he has everything. We had the center backs of the injured quarry. Marvel, Carrillo... I called Jacobo, but he is Youth. Before that I have to look at my team, and there were players to play as center backs. Tchouameni and Carvajal."

"I try to get the best out of this group. They give me a lot of motivation. I have a lot of respect for them. The key to everything is always the players."

"It is a strong blow to the League. Girona had never lost away from home. We are well positioned. We have done very well. It will give us energy for the Champions League" -

Real Madrid's latest lineup

Lunin, Vasquez, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrigo, Vinicius
Latest RB Leipzig lineup

Gulácsi, Henrichs, Klostermann, Orbán, Raum; Schlager, Kampl, Dani Olmo, Xavi Simons, Šeško, Openda
How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid surprisingly beat Girona, moving away from it by four and five points, this after scoring five goals in its favor. With this result, those led by Ancelotti moved into first place in the general table.

How does RB Leipzig arrive?

RB Leipzig had a very interesting and exciting duel against Augsburg, despite the fact that both teams tried their best to score goals, neither managed to win and they ended up dividing units with a score tied at two goals in the Bundesliga.

The RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium

The RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium located in Leipzig, Germany. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid match, corresponding to the Round of 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
