ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Hull City on TV in real time?

Huddersfield vs Hull City

EFL Championship

Date: February 17, 2024;

Time: 12pm (Brasília);

Venue: The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil.

9:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Huddersfield vs Hull City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Huddersfield and Hull City kicks off at 12 noon (Brasília time) at The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield. The match will not be broadcast live in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Analysis - Hull City

 

Hull City show a very satisfactory ratio between goals scored and conceded. After 32 matches, they have only conceded goals on 40 occasions and scored on 45.

As we approach the Regular Season, Hull City are gearing up for another gripping game. In the first game, the team had 5.19 attempts on goal, providing a glimpse of their attacking potential.

Having more of the ball at their feet than their opponents has been commonplace for Hull City in away games. With an average of 55.29% possession, they have often controlled their rivals on the pitch.

Hull City are a more attack-minded team than Huddersfield Town, with 3124 attacks compared to Huddersfield Town's 2955, scoring 45 times compared to Huddersfield Town's 36 times.

Faced with a packed schedule, Hull City may struggle to maintain their performance amid multiple games in a short space of time. Although the odds point to an even match, with both Huddersfield Town and Hull City having win odds above 2, the team's busy schedule could be a determining factor in the final result.

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Analysis - Huddersfield Town

 

At the end of round 32 in the Championship, Huddersfield Town had scored 36 goals and conceded 52.

Huddersfield Town are coming off a defeat in the Championship, and their manager Jonathan Worthington wants to bounce back by using home advantage to beat his opponents.

Huddersfield Town's average possession rate in the league is 38.55%, meaning that the team is usually unable to take the lead and has a more reactive style of play. For this Huddersfield Town v Hull City 2023/2024 match, the team must make an effort to keep possession and attack the opposition.

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Michał Helik

Michał Helik is the big name in the team's attacking sector this season. With 8 goals scored, the defender has been a key player in many moments and has led Huddersfield Town in many situations.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Last match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City

The last time these teats met, Hull City were in 9th place in the Championship and Huddersfield Town in 21st. Hull City fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Huddersfield Town were in a 5-4-1.

The last time these teams met was in a Championship match, on 11-11-2023, referring to the 2023/2024 season and ended with a 1-0 result for Hull City.

The score was very tight the last time these teams met!

Huddersfield Town have not been as consistent as Hull City in their last five matches.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Huddersfield Town

 

Huddersfield Town suffered a 5-3 defeat against Southampton in their last Championship match. Coach J. Worthington set up the team in a 3-4-3 formation.

The odds of 1.25 left no room for doubt. The defeat was clear even before the start of the game.

The defense seemed to lack energy throughout the match. Particularly underwhelming was Tom Lees, who didn't show his best form. His team's future results will also depend on his performance.

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Hull City

On the other side, the away team come into this clash on the back of a win in their previous match. In a Championship clash, Hull City, who played with a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, faced Rotherham United and the score ended 1-2.

The positive result confirmed that the team's pre-match favoritism was true, after all, the odds were 1.80.

Huddersfield Town come into the match on 31 points and in 21st place in the Championship. There have been a total of 12 defeats and 6 wins so far, as well as a total of 13 draws.

Matchday 33 begins with the team one point behind Stoke City, currently in 20th place.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Huddersfield Town vs Hull City match preview. The match kicks off on February 17 at 12:00 PM local time. Both teams are certainly determined to win this match. We're looking forward to the start of this exciting duel.

In their 9 meetings, Huddersfield Town have won 5 times against Hull City, who have won 2 times. 2 of these clashes have resulted in draws.

Huddersfield Town currently occupy a mid-table position in the Championship standings, with a win percentage of 22% and a loss percentage of 38%.

Hull City occupy a solid position in the middle of the Championship table, showing balanced results, with 45% of matches won and 35% lost.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Huddersfield vs Hull City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Huddersfield on one side. On the other is Hull City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
10$
25$
50$