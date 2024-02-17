ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Hull City on TV in real time?
Analysis - Hull City
Hull City show a very satisfactory ratio between goals scored and conceded. After 32 matches, they have only conceded goals on 40 occasions and scored on 45.
As we approach the Regular Season, Hull City are gearing up for another gripping game. In the first game, the team had 5.19 attempts on goal, providing a glimpse of their attacking potential.
Having more of the ball at their feet than their opponents has been commonplace for Hull City in away games. With an average of 55.29% possession, they have often controlled their rivals on the pitch.
Hull City are a more attack-minded team than Huddersfield Town, with 3124 attacks compared to Huddersfield Town's 2955, scoring 45 times compared to Huddersfield Town's 36 times.
Faced with a packed schedule, Hull City may struggle to maintain their performance amid multiple games in a short space of time. Although the odds point to an even match, with both Huddersfield Town and Hull City having win odds above 2, the team's busy schedule could be a determining factor in the final result.
Analysis - Huddersfield Town
At the end of round 32 in the Championship, Huddersfield Town had scored 36 goals and conceded 52.
Huddersfield Town are coming off a defeat in the Championship, and their manager Jonathan Worthington wants to bounce back by using home advantage to beat his opponents.
Huddersfield Town's average possession rate in the league is 38.55%, meaning that the team is usually unable to take the lead and has a more reactive style of play. For this Huddersfield Town v Hull City 2023/2024 match, the team must make an effort to keep possession and attack the opposition.
Michał Helik
Last match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City
The last time these teams met was in a Championship match, on 11-11-2023, referring to the 2023/2024 season and ended with a 1-0 result for Hull City.
The score was very tight the last time these teams met!
Huddersfield Town have not been as consistent as Hull City in their last five matches.
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town suffered a 5-3 defeat against Southampton in their last Championship match. Coach J. Worthington set up the team in a 3-4-3 formation.
The odds of 1.25 left no room for doubt. The defeat was clear even before the start of the game.
The defense seemed to lack energy throughout the match. Particularly underwhelming was Tom Lees, who didn't show his best form. His team's future results will also depend on his performance.
Hull City
The positive result confirmed that the team's pre-match favoritism was true, after all, the odds were 1.80.
Huddersfield Town come into the match on 31 points and in 21st place in the Championship. There have been a total of 12 defeats and 6 wins so far, as well as a total of 13 draws.
Matchday 33 begins with the team one point behind Stoke City, currently in 20th place.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their 9 meetings, Huddersfield Town have won 5 times against Hull City, who have won 2 times. 2 of these clashes have resulted in draws.
Huddersfield Town currently occupy a mid-table position in the Championship standings, with a win percentage of 22% and a loss percentage of 38%.
Hull City occupy a solid position in the middle of the Championship table, showing balanced results, with 45% of matches won and 35% lost.
EFL Championship
Date: February 17, 2024;
Time: 12pm (Brasília);
Venue: The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil.