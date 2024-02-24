ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Millwall live, as well as the latest information from St Marry's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Southampton vs Millwall can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Millwall player
Zian Flemming, striker. Dutch striker of 25 years old, he is currently the best scorer of the team, without a doubt Millwall is going through a complicated moment and although they are not among the three worst teams, they are one step away, this player must have a great closing to give the team salvation and not reach the end of the season fighting relegation.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Armstrong, striker. A great English striker of 27 years old, he is currently the best scorer of the team in the season with 16 goals in 33 games, he has also given 11 assists, a very complete striker that has allowed his team to be in the positions to fight for promotion, this player is key for the next duels in the closing of the season.
Almost that time ⏳ pic.twitter.com/J8OyeZkH6C— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 20, 2024
Latest Millwall lineup
Sarkic, Leonard, Taganga, Cooper, McNamara, Honeyman, De Norre, Wallace, Esse, Bradshaw, Flemming.
Latest Southampton lineup
Bazunu, Peters, Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Armstrong, Rothwell, Smallbone, Edozie, Mara, Armstrong.
Background
Millwall 0-1 Southampton
Millwall 0-2 Southampton
Millwall 2-3 Southampton
Southampton 2-3 Millwall
Millwall 1-1 Southampton
Arbitration quartet
Millwall in relegation trouble
Millwall is in a very complicated position where a mistake can cost them dearly at this stage of the season, the EFL Championship is a very complicated tournament and while you can premier in a great way, it is always difficult to achieve a high level, the fight in the lower zone is very close, as several mid-table teams can be involved, this team has already been competing in this division for a long time and certainly knows how to stay, This team has had a complicated season achieving only eight wins in thirty-three games, the team has four consecutive defeats and if they get to face a team that is looking for promotion in the first places, this team is not among the relegated teams at the moment, but a mistake could put them in that situation.
Southampton still hopeful of direct promotion
Southampton is having a great season in the EFL Championship, this team last season was relegated from the Premier League being in last place, certainly a hard blow for the fans, the goal now is certainly to seek promotion in any way they can, currently the team is fourth in the table with sixty-seven points, a good amount to still have a chance of promotion, To achieve direct promotion they are five points behind second place in the table, letting points go at this point is bad for the aspirations of anyone and especially if there is a chance of promotion, this team also has the option to fight to be the last promoted team, but this fight is always exhausting and a mistake can end the dream, against Millwall they cannot let the three points slip away, because in appearance it is a team that is not doing well at all.
An interesting duel
The EFL Championship is nearing the end of its season and it is at this point, the teams are looking to close with the best they have to get the most points, the game between Southampton vs Millwall, is a duel where the teams live very different realities, both with the goal of getting the three points will go out to give everything and it will be a great show.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Southampton vs Millwall, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at St Marry's Stadium at 10:00 AM ET.