Spain lineup was the next one: U. Simón - Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella - Rodrigo, Fabián, D. Olmo - L. Yamal, Morata, N. Williams. Brazil countered with their own star-studded lineup, including Bento in goal, Danilo, F. Bruno, Beraldo, and Wendell in defense, with B. Guimaraes, L. Paquetá, and J. Gomes in midfield. The attacking trio consisted of Vinicius. Jr, Rodrygo, and Raphinha.

The match got off to a lively start with both teams eager to assert their dominance. Spain showed early intent with Nico Williams causing trouble down the left flank, but Brazil's defense held firm. However, Spain's persistence paid off in the 12th minute when Lamine Yamal was brought down in the box, earning a penalty. Rodrigo Hernández stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick to give Spain a 1-0 lead.

Image Credit: Selección Española Twitter

The goal injected even more energy into the match, with both teams pushing forward in search of more goals. Spain's attacking trio of Morata, N. Williams, and L. Yamal combined well, causing problems for Brazil's defense. However, Brazil soon found their rhythm and started to create chances of their own.

In the 36th minute, Spain doubled their lead with a stunning goal from Dani Olmo. A slick passing move involving Lamine and Olmo saw the Leipzig midfielder dance past Beraldo before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner, leaving Bento with no chance.

But Brazil responded almost immediately, capitalizing on a defensive error from Unai Simón. The Spanish goalkeeper's wayward pass fell to Rodrygo, who calmly chipped the ball over Simón to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

As the first half drew to a close, both teams continued to press forward in search of more goals. Spain came close to extending their lead through Carvajal and Fabián, while Brazil threatened through Vinicius. Jr and Rodrygo. Overall, it was an enthralling first half with plenty of action and drama. With both teams playing at such a high level, the stage was set for an exciting second half.

Intense second half ended with drama

Brazil started the second half with a renewed sense of urgency, eager to overturn Spain's lead. They wasted no time in launching swift counterattacks, exploiting any gaps in Spain's defense. Vinicius Jr. spearheaded Brazil's offensive efforts, constantly posing a threat with his pace and skill on the ball.

As the half progressed, the intensity of the match reached fever pitch. Endrick, making his debut at the Bernabéu stadium, etched his name into the history books by scoring with his first shot on target, leveling the score for Brazil. The goal injected a new sense of belief and momentum into the Brazilian side, as they pressed forward relentlessly in search of a winning goal.

Image Credit: Brazil Twitter

Spain, meanwhile, sought to regain control of the match and restore their lead. They launched a series of attacks, with Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo leading the charge. Carvajal and Nico Williams also posed a constant threat down the flanks, delivering dangerous crosses into the box. However, Brazil's defense, marshaled by Bento's commanding presence in goal, stood firm, frustrating Spain's attempts to find the back of the net.

The final minutes of the match witnessed an escalation of tension as both Spain and Brazil fiercely contested every inch of the pitch in their pursuit of victory. With the scoreboard deadlocked at 2-2, the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu crackled with anticipation as the match entered its closing stages. Both teams threw caution to the wind, committing bodies forward in search of a decisive goal.

Crucial dying minutes

In the 87th minute, Spain was awarded a penalty after a contentious challenge in the box. Rodrigo Hernández stepped up to take the spot-kick, exuding confidence as he placed the ball on the penalty spot. With the weight of expectation resting on his shoulders, Rodrigo calmly dispatched the penalty, sending the home crowd into raptures as Spain reclaimed the lead.

Spain's joy, however, was short-lived as Brazil mounted a spirited response in search of an equalizer. The Brazilian attackers poured forward with relentless intensity, testing Spain's defense with a barrage of attacks. The Spanish backline repelling wave after wave of Brazilian pressure.

Image Credit: Selección Española Twitter

In the dying moments of stoppage time, with the clock ticking towards the 97th minute, Brazil was awarded a penalty. It was a heart-stopping moment, with the outcome of the match hanging in the balance. As Yan Couto delivered a teasing cross into the box, Galeno attempted a spectacular volley that was initially blocked by Carvajal. However, the ball rebounded kindly to Galeno, only for the Real Madrid defender to inadvertently handle it, conceding a penalty in the process.

Lucas Paquetá stepped up to take the penalty for Brazil, displaying nerves of steel as he calmly slotted the ball past a diving Unai Simón. Employing his trademark "paradinha" technique, Paquetá sent the Spanish goalkeeper the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Despite Spain's dominance for much of the game, Brazil's flexibility and never-say-die attitude ensured that they salvaged a hard-earned draw. It was a fitting conclusion to an enthralling contest, leaving both sets of fans on the edge of their seats until the very last second.