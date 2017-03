PRO Referee assignments for Week 1 in MLS

Chris Penso was last seen officiating the first leg of the Western Conference Final against the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

The 2017 MLS season kicks off on Friday, March 3 when the Portland Timbers take on one of MLS’ newest expansion teams in Minnesota United FC. The first week of MLS play will end when the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Philadelphia Union.

Let’s take a quick look at who the referees, assistant referees and fourth official will be for all 11 games this opening weekend.

03/03/2017

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United

Providence Park (9:30 pm ET)

REF: Chris Penso

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Cameron Blanchard

4TH: Baboucarr Jallow

03/04/2017

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire

MAPFRE Stadium (2:00pm ET)

REF: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Danny Thornberry

AR2: Kevin Klinger

4TH: Sorin Stoica

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas

StubHub Center (4:00pm ET)

REF: Kevin Stott

AR1: Mike Rottersman

AR2: Craig Lowry

4TH: Alejandro Mariscal

Real Salt Lake vs Toronto FC

Rio Tinto Stadium (4:30 pm ET)

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Peter Manikowski

AR2: Jeffrey Hosking

4TH: Geoff Gamble

Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution

Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:00 pm ET)

REF: Jose Carlos Rivero

AR1: Apolinar Mariscal

AR2: Brian Poeschel

4TH: Younes Marrakchi

D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City

RFK Stadium (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Robert Sibiga

AR1: Jeff Muschik

AR2: Eric Weisbrod

4TH: Alex Chilowicz

Ricardo Salazar will be in charge of the Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders game on Saturday in Houston | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders

BBVA Compass Stadium (8:30 pm ET)

REF: Ricardo Salazar

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4TH: Nima Saghafi

San Jose Earthquakes vs Montreal Impact

Avaya Stadium (10:00pm ET)

REF: Baldomero Toledo

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Daniel Radford

03/05/2017

Orlando City vs New York City

Orlando City Stadium (5:00 pm ET)

REF: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Kyle Atkins

4TH: Marcos DeOliveira

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls

Bobby Dodd Stadium (7:00 pm ET)

REF: Mark Geiger

AR1: CJ Morgante

AR2: Matthew Nelson

4TH: Ted Unkel

Alan Kelly will take charge of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union game on Sunday to finish the Week 1 of the season. He was last seen officiating the MLS Cup Final between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Philadelphia Union

BC Place (9:30pm ET)

REF: Alan Kelly

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Jason White

4TH: Dave Gantar