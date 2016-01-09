Hampshire all-rounder Dawson cannot wait to get away with Lions again

It’s been a highly successful winter thus far for Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson. With further international cricket on the horizon, Dawson's winter continues to get better and better.

Dawson played for England at under 19's, he had a taste of what its got to offer last year, having being selected for England's winter performance programme, before being added to the England lions squad for the December tour of the UAE.

Great start for Dawson

The 25 year old played a pivotal part in the Lions getting a 3-2 series win over Pakistan A, as he averaged just 25 with the ball and an incredible 59 with the bat, he is pleased with how both him and the team performed during the series.

He would say that he was pleased to be part of the 'series win' and was happy with his 'contribution.' After an excited series, he spoke of the fantastic 'feeling' and the enjoyment he had had on the 'trip.'

Familiar faces

Hampshire team mates James Vince and Recce Topley have also been named in the squad, and the all-rounder is pleased to be involved again. He told Hampshire TV having 'played' a lot of cricket with Vince that it was 'brilliant' to be with him again and was effusive in praise of Vince's 'leadership' qualiteis within the team. Heading out to Dubai in the first week of January, he acknowledged that that was when the 'hard work' would really begin, but again spoke of his excitement.

James Vince knows Liam Dawson very well (Source: Sky Sports)

Extra help

Dawson has had the chance to work with former New Zeeland spinner Daniel Vetorri and spoke effusively about how 'great' it was to have players of his experience. Looking forward to 'picking his brain,' the fellow-left-arm spinner feels he could learn from Vetorri.