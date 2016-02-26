Liam Plunkett replaces injured Steven Finn in England's World T20 squad

England have announced that seamer Steven Finn has been ruled out of the World T20 next month, and has been replaced in the squad by fast bowler Liam Plunkett.

Finn ruled of of World T20 with a calf inury

Finn has had to be withdrawn from the 15 man squad due to a left calf strain. This is massive news for England with the World Cup starting in the next two weeks as they wouldn't have wanted to make a change this late in preparations.

Finn was seen a big part of England's squad for the tournament as he had the extra pace that the other England bowlers don't have. Some of the pitches in India are flat and Finn then would offer a lot, but now that can't happen which is a big blow.

Finn sent out a tweet whenever it was announced that he would miss the T20 World Cup saying "really disappointed to have picked up another injury on my road to recovery. Good luck to the guys out there!" which just shows how much the Middlesex man was looking forward to getting back into the team.

Finn missed the end of the South Africa tour with a side strain

Finn missed the last test in the series with South Africa with a side strain, but everyone was confident that he would be fit by the time the tournament starts in India. Unfortunately, it hasn't been the case and now it time for Plunkett to step up.

Plunkett hasn't played for England since the T20 series in the UAE against Pakistan where he helped the team claim the series win. Plunkett now though will be hoping to take his chance to show why he should keep his place in the team.

Liam Plunkett in action against Pakistan in the T20 series in the UAE | Photo: Getty Images

England begin their World T20 campaign on the 16th March

England are set to leave for India on the 8th of March before they have group games against the West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa and a qualifier. England are seen as the outsiders for the competition and now even more so without Finn.