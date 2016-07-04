England vs Sri Lanka: England ODI Series player ratings

In gaining a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, England will be extremely pleased with how their one-day side is performing with one eye on next Summer's Champions Trophy.

Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan have created a culture in which players are not afraid to take risks, and it is paying off in spades for an English team who continue to go from strength-to-strength in white ball cricket.

Liam Plunkett celebrates taking a Sri Lankan wicket (image via: PA/Cricinfo)

Strength in depth a major calling card for buoyant English

After claiming a final-ball tie in the first game of the series, England went on to dominate the remainder of the series with bat-and-ball.

A number of players have really shone, and despite being without star all-rounder Ben Stokes, the strength in depth shown in this series has led Bayliss to claim he has 20 or so players he feels capable of slotting in and out without the overall team level dropping.

That point was proven in the final match of the series in Cardiff, when James Vince stepped-up to score 51 in just his second ODI after Alex Hales had been ruled out through injury.

Openers shine as stock continues to rise

Jason Roy (9.5 out of 10) - This was the series in which the Surrey opener showed his true world-class ability with the bat. After a disappointing failure in the first game, Roy went on to score over 300 runs in the next three completed fixtures, including 112 at Edgbaston, and England's second best ever of 162 at The Oval. His fielding is also a huge strength, with a number of run-outs accredited to Roy who claimed back-to-back man-of-the-match awards during the series.

Jason Roy goes to 100 at The Oval (image source: Getty via Cricinfo)

Alex Hales (7.5 out of 10) - Two single-figure scores coupled with a back injury which ruled him unable to bat in the final two fixtures failed to make this a poor series for Hales. His unbeaten 133 at Edgbaston showed off his incredible talent, while sharing an unbroken partnership of 256 alongside Roy, allowing England to canter home with more than 15 overs to spare.

Joe Root (7.5 out of 10) - The fact that Root has gained few plaudits this Summer just goes to show just how good of a player he is. By his own admission this may have been a below-par series for the Yorkshireman despite ending with scores of 65 and 93 in the final two fixtures. Remains England's most important batmsan in all-formats.

Eoin Morgan (5 out of 10) - Thought of extremely highly by his teammates as a captain and leader, Morgan's lack of a big score remains a worry. 85 runs in his three innings this series continues a run which has failed to see Morgan reach 50 in the previous 13 matches, which the Irishman himself admits is not good enough.

James Vince (6 out of 10) - Playing in the final ODI, Vince looked more assured in the one-day outfit than he had earlier this Summer in the Test arena. Opening-up, Vince's 51 runs came at a good pace from 56 deliveries which should confirm the Hampshire captain's position as the back-up batsman for the Pakistan series later in the year.

Bairstow fails to grab chance as Buttler starts and ends with a flourish

Jonny Bairstow (5 out of 10) - The injury to Stokes allowed England to change the make-up of their side, with the think-tank deciding to go with the extra batsman in the form of Test series hero Bairstow. 54 runs in the series will be far below the standards 'Bluey' has set himself and his place will come under threat for the Pakistan one-day fixtures.

Jos Buttler (8 out 10) - Like Root, the expectations are so high for the swashbuckling Buttler that it seemed like a quiet series for him. In fact, when given an opportunity, the keeper-batsman made Sri Lanka pay, hitting 93 in the opening tie, an unbeaten 17 at The Oval and then a 45-ball 70 to close out the series with aplomb.

Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI (image source: PA via Cricinfo)

Yorkshire trio and Woakes shine in team of all-rounders

Naming Adil Rashid at number 11 shows England's ridiculous batting depth in what really is a team full of all-round talent. Rashid has ten first-class centuries to his name, while number ten Liam Plunkett hit a career-best 126 earlier this season, giving England a team of geniune batsman.

Chris Woakes (7.5 out of 10) - Began the series with an astonishing batting performance, making an unbeaten 95 as England claimed an unlikely tie having been 82-6 while chasing 287 for victory. With the ball, Woakes claimed five wickets, but has become one of England's most economical options despite bowling in the powerplay and at the death.

Moeen Ali (2 out of 10) - Replaced/dropped for games three and five, Moeen had a series to forget with both bat and ball. Claiming just one wicket from his 27 overs at an economy rate nearing seven is far from good enough, with the nine runs he made from his two knocks further putting his place in the team in jeopardy going forward.

David Willey (8 out of 10) - Has become England's best powerplay bowler, finding swing while others struggle making him a nuisance for top-order batsmen. His ten wickets in the series came at an average of 26.80, and he has fought back well following an early-season abdominal injury.

Liam Plunkett (8.5 out of 10) - A genuine all-rounder, Plunkett's astonishing final ball six grabbed England a tie in Nottingham, and like his Yorkshire teammate Willey, he also secured ten wickets over the five matches.

Adil Rashid had a promising series with the ball (image source: getty via cricinfo)

Adil Rashid (7.5 out of 10) - The best spinner in the two teams, Rashid's five wickets is a good sign, but even better was his economy rate. Conceding his runs at just 4.65 runs-an-over throughout the five matches proves the leg spinner's improvements in terms of control and command are coming to fruition.

Chris Jordan (3 out of 10) - Replacing Moeen for games three and five, Jordan did not get an opportunity with the bat and only picked up one wicket from his 17 overs.