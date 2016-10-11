Bangladesh vs England 3rd ODI Preview: Both sides looking to take crucial momentum into their Test series

On Wednesday, Bangladesh host England in the final ODI in their three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, with the series finely poised at 1-1.

Hosts fought back to square series

The Tigers showed exactly why they have won six consecutive One-Day International series at home in the second ODI, winning the match by 34 runs despite struggling with the bat. It was really important for the hosts to bounce back after the way they lost the first game to keep the series alive.

The hosts limped along to 238-8 from their 50 overs thanks in the main to the skipper Mashrafe Mortaza who smashed 44 from 29 deliveries to get his side up to a fighting total.

The Tigers' captain then took three wickets to earn himself the man of the match award.

Mortaza celebrates getting the wicket of Roy in the last match | Photo: Gareth Copley / Getty Images

It proved too much for England as they were bowled out for 204 with only really captain Jos Buttler showing any kind of fight with a run a ball 57.

Controversal scenes add's needle to the decider

The series has been keenly fought between two good ODI sides but in the last match, there was also some controversy with Bangladesh angering Buttler by the way that they celebrated his wicket which forced some angry scenes on the field that made the umpires get involved.

These scenes continued after the game too, when the two teams were shaking hands, Tamim Iqbal caused a stir after shoving his shoulder into Jonny Bairstow's chest which angered Ben Stokes, who wasn't going to stand for that.

Therefore the third game promises to be extra special with teams going all out to try and get the crucial victory which will win them the series.

Bad weather forecast

Something that could effect the result of this game is the fact that the forecast is for some rain during the match. It would be a sad way to end the series but both sides will be fully prepared to try and win the game either way.

Team news

In terms of team news ahead of the game, the host's are likely to play an unchanged team from the last game as they will want to see if the same team can perform once again to get them over the line.

On the other hand, the visitors have some tough decisions to make as they could bolster their batting lineup by bringing in Sam Billings to replace James Vince, who has struggled so far to score runs.

The bowling lineup though is likely to remain the same unless they haven't recovered from their excursions so far as they are doing a good job for the side so far.

Predicted line-ups

Bangladesh predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

England predicted XI: Jason Roy, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.