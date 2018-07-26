Adil Rashid receives shock test recall as England name squad for first Indian test

Adil Rashid was the shock name that was included in England's 13 man squad for their first test against India which begins at Edgbaston on August 1st.

Rashid signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire back in February

It came as a real surprise as Rashid signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire back in February but did admit that he "was not finished" with the longer format of the game.

Rashid has not played a test match for England since their tour of India in December 2016 but has taken 38 wickets in 10 tests for England and will be hoping to play a key part in this test series.

Even though he hasn't played any red ball cricket, Rashid has been a key fixture in England's limited-overs side and will be hoping that he takes his form into the longer form of the game.

It will come as a real blow to Dominic Bess, who made his test debut for England against Pakistan in May, but this time around he has not made the selection but will train with the squad like Jack Leach, who is recovering from injury.

Porter called up the England squad for first time

The other big news from the squad announcement was that Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter has been called up for the first time to replaced the injured Mark Wood.

Chris Woakes has not made the squad though as he is not yet ready to return after suffering quad and knee injuries this summer but Moeen Ali has been recalled to the squad after being dropped from the test side after a difficult winter.

Ali has returned to form at the right time as he took 5-107 for Worcestershire in the County Championship on Tuesday and he will be hoping he can have as big of an impact as he did when India last played test matches in England.

England 13-man squad for first test

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alistair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.