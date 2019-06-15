2019 Cricket World Cup: Finch century sends Australia top of table

Australia continued their impressive start to the Cricket World Cup (CWC) with a win over Sri Lanka.

David Warner and Aaron Finch got The Aussies off to a great start putting on 80 runs before Warner was bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Dhananjaya struck again with the scoreboard on 100, picking up the wicket of Usman Khawaja.

Finch and Steve Smith then put on a massive partnership of 173 runs, before Finch then went for 153, hitting 15 fours and five sixes in his innings.

Smith went just five runs later for 73 after being bowled by Lasith Malinga.

Shaun Marsh was next to go to make it 310-5, off the bowling of Isuru Udana and was caught by Milinda Siriwardana.

Embed from Getty Images

Then there was two runouts in two balls for Australia with both Alex Carey and Pat Cummins both being run out by Udana.

Glenn Maxwell finished the innings 46 not out, hitting five fours and one six in 25 balls to see Australia finish on 334-7.

Sri Lanka came out of the blocks quick in their chase of 335, with them not losing their first wicket until 115 runs had come up, with Kusal Perera being bowled by Mithcell Starc.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne then steady the ship and put took the score to 153, before Thirimanne was caught by Carey off the bowling of Jason Behrendorff.

Sri Lanka were then dealt a massive blow when Karunaratne fell just three short of his century after cutting the ball straight to Maxwell.

Angelo Matthews was the next big wicket to fall with the scoreboard on 209 when he hooked the ball straight to wicketkeeper, Carey.

Sri Lanka then collapsed losing their last six wickets for 38 runs, with the final one, seeing Nuwan Pradeep caught by Carey off the bowling of Cummins.

Finch and Starc superb for Australia

The two players whose performances were key for Australia was Finch and Starc.

Finch was once again the star with the bat hitting 153 and entertaining the faithful at The Oval.

Then when it came to taking key wickets at key times, it was Starc who stepped up.

His blistering pace and accuracy saw him finish with figures of 4-55 from his ten overs and saw him top the leading wicket-takers charge at the moment with 12 in the CWC so far.