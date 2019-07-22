Four players to watch in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast

Tom Banton - Somerset

An exciting young prospect at the top of Somerset's order. The 20-year-old will form one of the most dangerous opening partnerships in the competition with him being joined by overseas star Babar Azam of Pakistan.

The youngster started the competition in style as he smashed 64 from 34 deliveries in an opening day victory over Glamorgan at Cardiff in a knock that included five sixes, hitting with a strike rate of 188. Is looking to continue his solid one-day form as he struck 454 runs at an average of 41.27 on route to Somerset lifting the trophy.

Smashing 22 from opening over at Cardiff

Former England Under 19's skipper's technique has been compared to Kevin Pietersen with his dynamic flicks, including two-scoop shots for six in the first over of that win against Glamorgan last week.

Delray Rawlins - Sussex

A stylish middle-order batsman who caught the eye last year with some glorious strokes down the ground for the 2018 losing finalists. The 21-year-old has kicked on this campaign and earlier this month scored his maiden Championship century, with his striking in the white-ball formats also impressive.

Has currently only played 10 T20 matches but a strike rate of 146 stands out. Slammed 10 sixes in last years run to Finals Day and former England Under 19 international will be aiming to go one better this time around.

Matthew Carter - Nottinghamshire Outlaws

A 23-year-old off-spinner who has the potential to help turn Notts season around with them currently hunting for their first victory in 10 weeks. Went wicketless in the Outlaws opening day defeat to Worcestershire but earlier today ended with remarkable figures of 5/5 in a T20 warmup match for Notts Second XI.

His ideal chance

A tall bowler who delivers with composure took 7/56 on his Notts debut in 2015 but has had to be patient to find a regular place in their team and this competition could be his ideal chance to do that.

Saqib Mahmood - Lancashire

A tall and fierce bowler who has the ability to fire the ball down at over 90mph aged only 22, looks to be a huge prospect already on England's radar. Was the leading wicket-taker in the Royal London One Day Cup earlier this summer with 28 wickets including figures of 6/37 against Northants which were the best by any bowler in the competition.

Has also been the spearhead of Lancs attack in four-day cricket and will look to build on his impressive season with an impressive T20 tournament showcasing he has what it takes in all three formats of the county game.