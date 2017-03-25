India vs Australia Fourth Test Day One: Smith sets centurion record, debutant takes four as hosts bowl out Aussies for 300

Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Indian debutant Kuldeep Yadav took 4-68 on his maiden test bow, as the hosts bowled out Australia for 300 on Day One of the Fourth and decisive test in Dharamsala.

After the tourists won the toss, skipper Steven Smith put his side into bat and went onto score his third ton of the series.

Despite the loss of Matt Renshaw without scoring, the Australian captain and David Warner put on 134 together to set their side towards another seemingly sizeable total.

However the 22 year-old and namesake Umesh took four wickets in the space of 13 overs for the loss of just 33 runs, to leave centurion Smith out of the limelight.

Kohli ruled out

The Indians were dealt a blow with the news that captain Virat Kohli had failed to recover from the shoulder injury sustained during the Third test in Ranchi a week ago, as native of Kanpur, Kuldeep was named in his place.

In another change, Ishant Sharma's inconsistent form saw Bhuvaneshwar Kumar come into the side also.

On a flat track staging a test match for the first time, the loss of opener Matt Renshaw for the tourists was a blow. As Smith walked out into the middle however, the Australian number three joined David Warner in a composed and timed partnership to take the total beyond 100 runs.

Fate for debutant?

As stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane looked for inspiration to dislodge the stubborn duo, it was Kuldeep who provided the ammunition.

With Warner having reached another half-ton, the spinner on debut - who had his man dropped first ball - had revenge after Rahane took a smart catch at slip.

The Aussie's scalp was the catalyst for the hosts, as both Peter Handscomb and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell were both clean bowled without troubling the scores.

Wade vigil

As Steven Smith broke new ground with an eventual third ton scored by any visiting captain in a series in India, Australia were still left teetering on 178-5.

Matthew Wade led a rear-guard action past tea and onto posting what could yet prove a vital 57, before he too was sent to the hutch just two short of a first innings total on 298-9.

Nathan Lyon also put on a handy 13 runs at the tail-end of the innings, but India were delighted to take the final wicket of the Australian bowler via Cheteshwar Pujara's low dive a mid-wicket to dismiss the tourists for 300.

All that was left to do for Murali Vijay and KL Rahal was to face a tricky Josh Hazlewood over without incident to reach stumps without scoring.

With the outcome of the series on the line in Dharamsala, the Fourth test is delicately poised, but India may feel they have a foot up after knocking off their opponents for just 300, perhaps 100 short of a par score.