Leicester City 1 - 3 Manchester City

Džeko double finishes the Foxes.

Edin Džeko bagged a brace on Tuesday night to send Manchester City into the semi-finals of the Capital One Cup. The Bosnian's delicious display has elevated the striker to the top of Manuel Pellegrini's list of replacements for injured striker Sergio Agüero who is expected to be out of action for 8 weeks.

The tie presented the blues with a potential banana skin as Pearson's men aimed to preserve their foxy record at the King Power this season. However, the sublime superiority of England's highest scoring team ensured the Foxes wouldn't be indulging in an unlikely feast.

Even without the sensational Sergio Agüero, Manchester City marched their way to yet another early goal. Aleksandar Kolarov's fastidious thirty-yard costless kick on eight minutes flew past the scrambling hands of former City stopper Kasper Schmeichel and commenced City's perfunctory pursuit of goals. The blues have scored before the ten minute mark in six of their last ten games and Leicester City looked to become the next victim of Manchester City's viciousness.

(Aleksandar Kolarov fires an exquisite costless-kick past Kasper Schmeichel)

However, City's slick start was impaired by yet another Argentinian casualty. Just ten minutes into the game, Pablo Zabaleta pulled up with a hamstring injury - the grimace on the South American's face narrating a story no City fan wanted to hear. With Micah Richards also nursing a hampered hamstring, Dedryck Boyata was called upon. With a lack of options to call upon, it seems the 23 year-old Belgian will be occupying that space for some time.

The early lead instilled a criminal casualness into City's play with Joleon Lescott and Aleksandar Kolarov teasing the home side with equalising opportunities. Passing continued to adopt a sloppiness and the Foxes sensed a vulnerability in their visitors play. Nevertheless, the blues, inspired by the mesmerising magic of David Silva, flaunted their fearsome attacking abilities once again and an excellent stop from Schmeichel kept out an almost-certain Edin Džeko tap in.

Pearson's men continued to hound the blues and the admirable pressure they were putting on their opponents forced City into relinquishing their rhythm. Fortunately, a Kompany controlled defence showed no signs of crumbling and the Foxes were denied a feast. However, clinicalness has been a supreme strength for Manuel Pellegrini's side this season and they punished their host's hesitance with a well worked goal just four minutes before half time. James Milner's excellent chipped ball into the box was nodded in by Edin Džeko who simply couldn't miss. Despite some dreary lapses of concentration in the middle of the park, the blues were breezing toward a savory semi-final place.

(Edin Džeko heads past Kasper Schmeichel to give the blues a 2-0 lead before half time)

The blues began the second half in beastly fashion with Edin Džeko testing Schmeichel with a savage half-vollied strike. It wasn't long until the Bosnian grabbed his second when himself and Milner combined blazingly once again to put the tie beyond any doubt. James Milner's inviting ball from the byline presented Džeko with another unmissable chance and the striker etched his name deeper into Manuel Pellegrini's Premier League plans.

(Džeko celebrates his second which effectively ended the tie)

The 3-0 lead saw the blues turn on auto-pilot as David Silva cruised along the calm seas of the King Power to the resounding roar of the travelling City faithful. However, the Foxes never allowed their tails to drop and with 15 minutes left on the clock, Lloyd Dyer smashed a left footed drive that canoned in off Vincent Kompany and past a helpless Joe Hart.

The consolation goal made for an exciting finish, but City's progression into the semi-finals of the competition was never in doubt. Manuel Pellegrini's target of five trophies in 5 years was laughed off at the start of the season, but in form like this, the awesome ambition looks increasingly approachable.

Player Ratings

Joe Hart 6 - Had little to do in yet another game where he couldn't display his shot stopping abilities. Could do nothing for the deflected goal.

Pablo Zabaleta 6 - Limped off after ten minutes with a hamstring injury that could see the Argentine join his compatriot Sergio Agüero on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Vincent Kompany 7 - Consistently in the right place at the right time and never allowed Leicester to trouble City's defence.

Joleon Lescott 6 - Defended well from a number of Leicester set-pieces but his passing was abysmal at times.

Aleksandar Kolarov 8 - Combined brilliantly with Milner all game and showed an encouraging desire to get forward. His costless kick was incredible.

Jesús Navas 7 - Blew hot and cold but his superb pass led to City's second goal.

Javi García 7 - Didn't put a foot wrong but often slows the play in the middle.

Jack Rodwell 7 - Brilliant to see the Englishman back in the sky blue of City and he could have grabbed an early opener.

James Milner 9 - Has to be considered for both City's starting Premier League eleven and Hodgson's World Cup squad. His form of late has been impeccable and he was on top form again on Tuesday night with two assists.

David Silva 8 - Controlled the game with accuracy, composure and class.

Edin Džeko 7.5 - Still has his quiet moments but bagged a brace that will elevate his confidence.

Substitutes

Dedryck Boyata 6 - Wandered out of position on a number of occasions but coped relatively well in his new position.

Samir Nasri 6 - Helped City see out the game.

Stats

Possession: Leicester City 42% Manchester City 58%

Shots: Leicester City 7 Manchester City 18

Shots on Target: Leicester City 4 Manchester City 10

Corners: Leicester City 2 Manchester City 8

Fouls: Leicester City 7 Manchester City 12