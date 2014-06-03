Tuesday's Manchester City Transfer News: Bayern express interest in Serbian star

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov. The Serbian full-back, who is entering the final year of his contract after joining the blues for £19m four years ago, established himself as a key member of Manuel Pellegrini's title winning squad last season and is expected to be offered a new contract in the near future. However, should City decide against a new deal, Guardiola's men could be ready to make a bid.

Goal.com report that the blues are ready to make an opening bid of €37m for FC Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas. Reports from the Guardian and Sky Sports News this week suggested Manchester City had no interest in bringing the former-Arsenal man back to England, but interest from Chelsea has thrown the Premier League champions back into the race for his signature. City also face competition from Liverpool and Arsenal who have refused to rule out a move for the 27-year-old.

(Cesc Fabregas is likely to rejoin the Premier League roster this summer)

Joleon Lescott has been offered a £1.2m-a-year deal by MLS side Portland Timbers according to the Daily Mail. Lescott is a costless agent after five years at Manchester City and could still join either West Ham United or Aston Villa.

(Joleon Lescott is believed to prefer a stay in the Premier League)

In Other News

In other news, Martin Demichelis has been named alongside Manchester City pals Pablo Zabaleta and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's final 23-man squad for the World Cup finals in Brazil. Congratulations to all three!

(All three of Manchester City's Argentinian players will travel to Brazil this summer)