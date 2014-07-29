Yaya Touré: 'I will stay at Man City for as long as possible'

Yaya Touré has committed his future to Manchester City and is looking forward to winning more trophies with the Premier League champions.

In an exclusive interview with the club's website, the Ivorian insisted he never wanted to leave the club and opened up on the tragic death of his brother.

"I stayed quiet and at the end of the day it's my decision. I will stay at Man City for as long as possible.

"The matter is closed now."

(Touré was linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint Germain this summer)

Touré's agent, Dimitri Seluk, had fuelled speculation after claiming Manchester City had treated his client 'like a nobody' at a title celebration with owner Sheikh Mansour, but the midfielder has vowed to stay at the Etihad Stadium for 'as long as possible' and believes the side is 'confident' ahead of their second title defence in three years.

"This year is going to be fantastic," he said. "We've got some fantastic players coming in and important players are staying. We have the experience. I'm very happy Samir is staying and we need other players to stay as well and try to build this into a massive club.

"If you want to be the best you need to win every trophy that's possible. Last season was quite difficult at first but in the end it was fantastic - two trophies.

"This year we'll try to do our best, we are looking to do well in the Champions League. The Premier League is always going to be a battle between clubs - Chelsea, Arsenal, United, Liverpool, Tottenham. It's going to be very open.

"But we know we are the team to beat. But we are confident, we have fantastic players coming and we hope this season will be the same."

The midfielder also opened up on the tragic death of his brother, Ibrahim, who lost his battle with cancer in June aged 28.

(The midfielder was at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast when his brother tragically passed away)

"I'm feeling fine. It's good to start training again. It's been a difficult pre-season. Unfortunately it was a difficult summer for my family. When you lose a brother it is always difficult and he was young too. We were very sad, all the family. We need to move on and pray for him.

"He was my brother, he loved football. When he was sick in Manchester he was watching every game I was playing in. After them I was coming to see him in hospital. I think we need to try to move on and try to think about the next step."