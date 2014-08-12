David Silva signs new five-year deal with Manchester City

David Silva has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City.

The 28-year-old joined the blues from Valencia in a £24m deal and has established himself as one of the Premier League's best midfielders since moving to Manchester four years ago. The new deal will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2019.

Silva told the club's official website: “From the moment I joined the club four years ago it has felt like a second home to me.

“On and off the pitch, I feel incredibly content and fulfilled professionally and personally, so why wouldn’t I want to stay and keep winning trophies with this fantastic team?

(Silva is regarded as one of the best players in Manchester City's history)

“Over the last four years, we have achieved so much together, establishing City as a dominating force in England and now, when I look around this dressing room, I can see no reason why we won’t become one of the top teams in the world.

“It was a straightforward decision to extend my stay here and spend my peak years at Manchester City, a club with unbelievable fans who have always supported me.”

Sergio Agüero, Edin Džeko, Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany are also expected to sign new deals at the club.