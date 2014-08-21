Edin Džeko signs new four-year deal with Manchester City

Edin Džeko has signed a new four-year deal with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2018.

The Bosnian becomes the latest Manchester City to player to commit their future to the club this summer. Aleksandar Kolarov, Samir Nasri, David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Agüero have also renewed their contracts with the Premier League champions in the last two months.

Džeko, signed from Wolfsburg in a £27m deal in 2011, has become one of the most important players in the club's recent history - heading in a last minute equaliser in the blues' famous 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers and contributing a total of 66 goals in 155 competitive appearances.

(Džeko has been instrumental in Manchester City's recent success)

"I knew from the beginning when I started here that I wanted to stay for a long time - I can't see any place better than here," the Bosnian said.

"I'm settled perfectly to life here, I know my teammates, the club, the team, very well and I feel like I can improve even more.

"Over the last three and a half years we’ve made history together but I feel like we are only at the start of something really special.

"There are still so many objectives and goals that I want to reach from my career in the game and I believe that I am in the perfect place to achieve them all.

"The fans have always shown so much faith in my ability and I feel so much love, both from supporters inside Manchester and from those all over the world.

“I hope I can continue to repay this unbelievable support over the coming season and beyond.”