Arsenal 2 - 2 Hull City : Arsenal Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny - 6/10

The Polish international seemed a different person from the one that we saw with some excellent performances during the international break which allowed Poland to famously beat Germany for the first time in their history. One of those games where he had nothing to do except pick the ball out of his net twice.

Hector Bellerin -6.5/10

Mixed performance from the youngster. Perhaps too cautious given how tame Ben Arfa was but improved as the game went on which is positive nonetheless.

Per Mertesacker - 6.5/10

A below par performance for the towering German, who badly misjudged Elmohamady's cross in the second half, leaving Hernandez completely costless 10 yards out to head home Hull's second.

Kieran Gibbs - 6.5/10

A solid performance for the left back, however was nowhere to be found for the second Hull goal which is worrying.

Nacho Monreal - 6/10

Forced to be played at centre-back following and injury from Koscielney and a suspended Calum Chambers and never looked comfortable. Was predictably beaten in the air by Hernandez and inexcusably waved Diame through on goal for the first.

Mathieu Flamini- 6.5/10

Was furious to not be given a costless-kick in the run-up to Diame's goal which if disallowed would have given Arsenal the win at the end of the game but otherwise did the dirty work and mopped up where required. Was later Subbed for Ramsey.

Oxlade-Chamberlain- 7/10

Played off the left and looked a threat whether he was going on the outside or cutting in. Moved more central as the game developed but his passing was off, leading to a number of breakdowns in the final third.

Jack Wilshere - 7/10

Had a great chance in the early stages but headed wide. Passing was incisive but injured his knee in a 50-50 challenge and hobbled off.

Santi Carzola- 7/10

Pulled the strings from a central position alongside Wilshere but just couldn't pick the lock. Had a curling shot well saved by Harper in the first half.

Alexis Sanchez- 8.5/10- MOTM

Took his goal superbly, jinking past Davies and rifling a low shot into the far corner and although he flitted in and out of the game his late injection of pace opened up space for Welbeck to equalise. Goal and assist. MOTM worthy?

Danny Welbeck- 8/10

Had a great chance in the opening minutes but fired straight at Harper. Otherwise struggled to create space against three centre-backs but was superbly assisted by Alexis to poke home a late equaliser. 5 goals in 7 games since signing for Arsenal, Top signing? Possibly.

Substitutes- N/A

Aaron Ramsey- N/A

Made a surprise return to first-team action at 2-1 down and helped add the momentum needed to find an equaliser.

Joel Cambell-N/A

Came on for Wilshere and played off the right. Looked lively in patches. First team football back in Olympiakos would have seemed the better option in my opinion however.

Manager Rating - Arsene Wenger- 6/10

Todays result will certainly leave Wenger frustrated with more points dropped in the title race with the Gunners last gasp win leaving them thankful they even grabbed a point in their encounter with Hull. Arsenal's injury list is forever growing with Wilshere most likely to be missing some games after hobbling off the pitch. A disappointing performance for Arsenal and the manager himself who will need to manage his team effectively to ensure another injury is not added to the list in their next game against Anderlecht and also so that Arsenal can hurt an already broken team, Sunderland, in their next league encounter with them. An 8 goal thrashing of the team today by Southampton will help the Gunner's nonetheless.