Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry retires

The 37-year-old striker - arguably the greatest player to have ever worn the Arsenal shirt - announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Henry, who had previously done the occasional bit of work for Sky Sports, released the following statement on his official Facebook page:

"After 20 years in the game I have decided to retire from professional football. It has been an incredible journey and I would like to thank all the fans, team mates and individuals involved with AS Monaco,Juventus, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, the New York Red Bulls and of course the French National Team that have made my time in the game so special.

It is now time for a different career path and I am pleased to say that I will be returning to London and joining Sky Sports. I will hopefully share some of the insights, observations and experiences I have learnt over the years with you guys.

I have had some amazing memories (mostly good!) and a wonderful experience. I hope you have enjoyed watching as much as I have enjoyed taking part.

See you on the other side..."

The Frenchman proved to be the best £11 million Arsene Wenger ever spent, scoring 176 goals in 258 Premier League appearances. He won the Premier League's Golden Boot in 2001/02 and then three years running between 2003 and 2006.

Henry was also a key piece in the Gunners' "Invincibles" team of 2003/04—the second English team to finish a league season unbeaten. At his best, his speed, power, flair and deft touch made him an unstoppable force for his opponents, something that the Premier League will most certainly miss.

Wenger revealed he'd welcome Henry to his coaching staff as long as the star was truly committed to his new role:

"It's not impossible—I welcome people who have played for us to come back, but they need to do something. Not an honorary job. It has to be a job available and one that you get up in the morning and you have to do something.

He has to learn his job first. I have seen so many people who have the qualities to be a manager but not survive their first job because they are not ready. When you are a football player, you think it's so simple to be a manager. When you are a manager, you think it's so complicated suddenly and, if you’re not prepared for that, you cannot survive."

Talking on Sky Sports will be Henry's immediate future. He worked with the BBC during the 2014 World Cup coverage, bringing an authoritative voice and analytical opinions.

Football fans will now get to enjoy the legendary Frenchman's insights under Sky Sports but it would be no surprise if Arsenal were to benefit from his wisdom again in the not-too-distant future.