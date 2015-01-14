Manchester City - Arsenal: Top five matches

Arsenal head to the Etihad Stadium this weekend for the latest instalment in a growing rivalry against Manchester City. For many a Premiership year the biggest title encounter for the Gunners in Manchester would have played out at Old Trafford. However, in recent years the Far-East revolution at the former Maine Road outfit has led to the blue half of Manchester entertaining Arsenal in top of the table clashes.

Before and shortly after their move away from Maine Road, Manchester City had a torrid record against their North London visitors and it wasn't until the 2006/07 season that they registered their first Premier League home success over the Gunners.

The North Londoners enjoyed a large dominance in this tie, although since City have established themselves as title front runners, Arsenal have only one win from their last six visits to the now named Etihad Stadium.

In all Manchester City have faced Arsenal 17 times at home in the Premier League era with the Gunners leading the way on ten victories, with the Sky Blues extending their wins to five in recent years.

Below is a list of the top five matches to have been played at Maine Road or Eastlands between these two clubs:

5: Manchester City 1-5 Arsenal - 22.02.2003

Sneaking in at fifth place is the final game played between Manchester City and Arsenal at Maine Road. Since the inception of the Premier League this is the Gunners biggest win away in the blue half of Manchester and the hosts were blown away by the reigning champions within the first 20 minutes. Goals from Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry and Sol Campbell by the 18th minute mark underlined the North Londoners title credentials. Kevin Keegan’s City had simply been blitzed by Arsene Wenger’s imposing side of the time. Patrick Vieira would add a fifth in the second half and former Gunner Nicolas Anelka provided mere consolation for the Citizens with a late strike.

4: Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal - 14.12.2013

From Arsenal’s record win in this fixture to Manchester City’s, and the most recent encounter at the Etihad Stadium. Little did the Gunners faithful know that this sort of result would be the sign of things to come against their title rivals away from home. Arsenal went into the tie confident and topping the Premiership table, however it was Manuel Pellegrini's side who drew first blood through Sergio Aguero. Theo Walcott restored matters for the visitors with a weak effort that surprisingly rolled in, although Alvaro Negredo shortly put City back in front. As the second period progressed Fernandinho bagged his first of the game to put the Sky Blues further ahead.

In a pulsating clash Walcott was again at hand to reduce Arsenal’s deficit with a wonderful top corner strike, but within three minutes of giving his team hope the Gunners defence were now proving surplus to stop the home sides intimidating front line, as David Silva finished off a neat move to put City 4-2 in front. This appeared to finally knock the stuffing out of Arsene Wenger’s side as Fernandinho got his second of the game late on and Yaya Toure finished off matters from the spot in injury time. Sandwiched in between the Blues’ late goals was a Per Mertesacker consolation for Arsenal and the big German would sum up the North Londoners frustrations at full-time, being pictured screaming at fellow Germany international Mesut Ozil to acknowledge the traveling support.

3: Manchester City 1-2 Arsenal - 31.08.2003

Midway through the list and in third position is the ‘Invincibles’ win on their first trip to Eastlands. Early into their record breaking run at the start of the 2003/04 season, the Gunners found themselves trailing due to a comical own goal from Lauren in the first-half. However, this was an Arsenal side that would almost forget how to lose and Sylvian Wiltord quickly got the visitors back on level terms in the second half, as he slotted past ex-Gunner David Seaman. As they grew further into the game the red side of North London proved once again too much for the blues of Manchester, as Freddie Ljungberg sealed all three points with a simple finish that highlighted the fighting nature of this historic Arsenal team.

2: Manchester City 4-2 Arsenal - 12.09.2009

Narrowly missing out on top spot is the Citizens' Emmanuel Adebayor inspired win during the 2009/10 season. In the summer of 2009 his acrimonious departure from the Emirates to the Etihad left a bad taste in the mouths of the North London contingent, cue an unforgettable moment in this fixture's continuing history. It began with Micah Richards giving the hosts the lead, only for Robin van Persie to level matters midway through the second half. Craig Bellamy restored City’s lead approaching the final fifteen minutes and shortly after the moment arrived, as Adebayor rose highest to head in Manchester City’s third. Caught up in the furore that surrounded his departure and the hostility from the away section, he sprinted the length of the field to celebrate right in front of the infuriated Gunners support. It took the gloss off a statement of intent at the time for Mark Hughes' side, as further goals from Shaun Wright-Phillips and Tomas Rosicky paled into insignificance after the Togolese’s moment of madness.

1: Manchester City 0-3 Arsenal - 24.10.2010

Topping the charts is Arsenal’s last win on the blue side of Manchester in 2010. Although the Gunners profited from Dedryck Boyata’s early dismissal, their performance over a side that had spent over £100 million in the summer gave them real hopes of success for the season ahead. Ex-Gunner and now Man City midfielder Samir Nasri gave the visitors the lead, although it wasn't’t until the second half that the North Londoners would really start to turn the screw. After growing into the match and midway through the second half Arsenal doubled their lead thanks to Alex Song. From then on in the hosts appeared defeated and eventually were completely put out of sight, as Nicklas Bendtner rounded of proceedings late on to give Arsene Wenger’s side a commanding and confidence boosting victory.

With Manchester City's rise in Premier League status and many Arsenal players deciding to leave for pastures sky blue, there is an added spice and newly formed rivalry building between the two sides. Another chapter will be written into this tie's history on Sunday, as the Gunners will be keen to build on their impressive home win against Stoke City, and look to improve their away record against the league’s best. Opposingly, Manchester City will hope for more recent success over the North Londoners, as they aim to bounce back from dropping points at Everton, subsequently falling two points behind table toppers Chelsea.