How do the current Arsenal compare to the Invincibles?

The 2014-2015 season will be a season to remember for Arsenal. Starting with the negatives, there was the unusual poor start to the season, there was the shocking defeat to AS Monaco at home, Swansea away and Stoke away. On the other hand, there was the remarkable signing of a gem in Alexis Sanchez, there was the breaking of the big games jinx, including the FA Cup victory at Old Trafford and generally the quality of players at the club has improved.

Arsenal in past years have looked a completely different team to the one that rocked Europe and went 49 games unbeaten 10 years ago however, the present Arsenal are starting to show some similarities. When dawning on the incredible talent that Arséne Wenger had at his disposal in each position, back in 2004, it is unthinkable. One would struggle to believe how Wenger managed to fit the likes of Henry, Pires, Reyes, Bergkamp, Vieira, Ljunberg and many more into one team. For 10 years Wenger has dreamt of having that problem again, but the wait seems to have come to an end, much to the delight of the manager. The Frenchman himself has often been quoted saying that the quality of players that existed back in the days of "The Invicibles'' is hard to find now, but this season he has done a splendid job in assembling this current Arsenal squad.

Straight out comparing "The Invicibles" to this Arsenal side would be odd, because the answer to the question of which team is better is simple, it is the 2004 side however, it seems like Arsenal are beginning to show signs of the golden squad. The playing style of Arsenal has been pretty much the same over the last decade but this year there is something slightly different. This year, Arsenal seem to be playing with not only a bit of flair and swagger but aggression, which is something they have dearly lacked, especially in big games. The recalling of Francis Coquelin seems to have rejuvanated the midfield, because now Arsenal do not just have players in the middle of the park playing tip-tap football, they have got players willing to put in a tackle, body check an opponent off the ball and offer extra defensive cover, which is what Vieira offered. The interchanging fluid attack of Arsenal that consists of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla is the best attack the Arsenal faithful have seen in a very long time.

Would fans dare say they remind me of the attack of Henry, Pires, Bergkamp and Ljunberg? Almost. The expressive, expansive and now aggressive football played by Arsenal this season has caught many by surprise. Nobody believed Arsenal would go to Manchester City and win 2-0. Nobody believed that Arsenal would go to Old Trafford and beat Manchester United, breaking a nine year jinx. Nobody believed that Arsenal would beat Liverpool 4-1 at home. However, at the same time, nobody believed Arsenal would lose at home to AS Monaco or away at Swansea and Stoke. So whilst the team reminds many of the golden 2004 team, there are still problems. One problem is the lack of consistency in the defense. One game Arsenal's defence is looking rock solid and unbreakable, whilst the next day the defense can look Sunday League standard. Arsenal lack leaders at the heart of the defence such as the likes of Ashley Cole, Martin Keown, Kolo Toure and others who played a massive role and making sure Arsenal remained unbeaten.

The creativity and depth is there in the midfield and, with Francis Coquelin now in the holding role, Arsenal look a lot more solid when defending. It is often frustrating watching Arsenal play the spectacular football that they do without end product, a goal. Whilst this season, Arsenal's tendecy to shoot has vastly improved, they still seem to lack that killer instinct in the centre forward role, which is what Thierry Henry had for the club. This summer, if Arsenal have the opporutinity to sign a world class striker, Wenger must not turn it down. Olivier Giroud has been fantastic this season, but one must admit whilst has has been great, at times he lacks that killer instinct and speed needed to complete Arsenal's football.

Highbury used to be a stadium where the atmosphere would be rocking and opposition players were often intimidated, whereas the Emirates is quite far off from that. The club needs to find a way to get the fans at matches more involved in the game, chanting louder and creating a positive atmosphere that motivates the players and discomforts opposition players. This is something Liverpool had last year at Anfield, which contributed to them defeating a lot of sides at home.

Arséne Wenger will be pleased with this Arsenal side he has because it is the strongest in many years, recently the manager said that Arsenal can win the league playing expansive football just like "The Invicibles" did but we have just seen Chelsea dominate English football doing the exact opposite. Wenger still has quite a bit to do before this team can be said to be equal to the Invicibles but he must be given credit for the wonderful team he has assembled and the wonderful team he will leave for whoever takes over from him.