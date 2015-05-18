Arsenal Ladies' Kelly Smith in hot water after controversial injury comments

Kelly Smith took to her blog on kicca.com last week, announcing her anger and dismay over an ankle injury caused by Sunderland Ladies defender, Abby Holmes, last month, and her cutting words have landed her in trouble with the Football Association.

Arsenal Ladies eventually cruised to victory last month, running out 4-1 victors over their newly-promoted opponents, however a challenge from Lady Black Cats', Holmes, over shadowed the win and has left Gunners stalwart, Smith, on the sidelines for three to four months following surgery.

After initially little reaction, Smith came out last week on a sports blog to speak about the, penalty committing and red-card offence, tackle that has left her sidelined until the Autumn.

The ex-England international said; "I'm absolutely furious and I can't get that tackle out of my head.

"While she gets a three-match ban, I, in effect, get a 15-game ban in the league as well as cup games.

"She's clearly not good enough to be playing at this level."

The North Londoners assistant coach continued in controversial fashion, saying; "Twice before I have been the victim of a seriously bad challenge, once in America and once playing for England against France.

"Both resulted in broken legs and some serious mental repercussions.

"Sure, she apologised as I got stretchered off and Sunderland subsequently apologised to Arsenal. That's all well and good, but she should be thinking more about how to tackle, not how to apologise."

After such contentious words it is of little surprise that Sunderland Ladies announced that Holmes is seeking legal advice over a particular comment in which Smith stated the challenge was made with 'malicious intent'.

The Lady Black Cats stated that Holmes refuted the allegations 'there was malicious intent in the challenge or that it was pre-meditated' and also confirmed they had reported Smith to the FA, citing the Arsenal player had 'breached its regulations and the players' code of conduct.'

Furthermore, Smith has been reprimanded by the FA and reminded of her responsibilities to the game, having just previously been nominated for the Women's PFA Player of the Year award last month and largely regarded as one of the great English players.

It will come as some consolation that the experienced Gunners' injury comes just as the Women's top-flight domestic game downs tools for the impending Women's World Cup in Canada, and with Smith now retired from the international game, her duties for the next couple of months were media based.

Arsenal Ladies are back in domestic action in mid-July as they face current Women's Super League champions, Liverpool Ladies, with Smith hoping for an earliest return of mid-August, just in time for the crucial title run-in and WSL Continental Cup challenge.