Darren Bent released by Aston Villa

It was announced by Aston Villa this morning that former England striker Darren Bent will be released by the club - alongside defender Enda Stephens.

The 31-year-old signed for a club-record £18m in January 2011, and made a big impact in his first season, scoring on his debut against Manchester City and going on to score nine goals in 16 appearances. The following season he netted a further 10 times in 25 games, but then quickly fell out of favour under Paul Lambert.

Lambert generally preferred the likes of Gabby Agbonlahor and Andreas Weimann, who were often partnered with Christian Benteke when he arrived at the club. Bent, largely surplus to requirements, was shipped out on loan in recent seasons to Fulham, Brighton and Derby County.

Early reports suggest that new Derby boss Paul Clement will make Bent his first signing, so the Englishman does not look to be set for a long spell without a club.

Other departures

Villa have also released a string of U21 players in Graham Burke, Alfie Crooks, Craig Hill, Brad Lewis, Isaac Nehemie, Daniel O'Brien, Thomas Strain and Courtney Wildin, along with academy youngsters Dylan Forth, Harry Lewis and Ryan Strain.

The club have also offered a new contract to Ron Vlaar, whose current deal expires at the end of June.