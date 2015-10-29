Manchester City - Norwich City preview: Citizens looking to extend good run against poor Canaries

Manchester City will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table when they host Norwich City.

Sensational City

City will be looking to get their third league win in four and has had been on blistering form since their return after the international break with victories over Bournemouth and Sevilla.

Things took a step back last weekend when they put in a lacklustre performance especially in the absence of striker Sergio Agüero when they played out of a goalless draw with city rivals Manchester United.

Palace thrashing

However the point put them back on top of the tree and managed to get back to winning ways in the week with a victory over Crystal Palace in the Capital One Cup.

Goals from Wilfried Bony, Kevin de Bruyne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Yaya Touré and Manu García which cancelled out Damien Delaney’s late effort to give them a passage into the last eight with a 5-1 victory.

Careless Canaries

Norwich’s form has been completely on the opposite scale to their hosts and the pressure is on coach Alex Neil as his side have only won two of their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

The recent form has proven even worse as they have failed to win in their last three league matches with defeats to Leicester City, a 6-2 demolition from Newcastle United and a 1-0 defeat to West Brom last week.

Toffees misery

Things looked positive midweek when they managed to push Everton all the way to a penalty shootout but still ended up on the wrong side of the result at Goodison Park as they went down 4-3 on penalties.

Things look bleak as the last time that the teams met was in the 2013/14 season when City came out 7-0 victors and with games against Arsenal and Chelsea in November, the visitors will be hoping to spring a surprise or two on the leaders.

Team news

Iheanacho impressed in the game against Palace and will be hoping that the performance will be enough to displace Bony in attack.

A big boost for Pellegrini could be the return of playmaker David Silva but his level of fitness still makes him a doubt, Aleksandar Kolarov could make a return to the starting line-up after Pablo Zabaleta was stretchered off in the week with a reoccuring knee issue.

It seems like Neil will pretty much have a fully-fit squad to choose from if Dieumerci Mbokani can make a return from illness in time for the trip to Manchester. However, it is likely that the manager will make some alterations to the starting XI, in the hope that he can help change their fortunes in terms of results.

Manchester City will Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 31 with kick-off at 3PM BST.