Scott Sinclair ready for clash against former club Manchester City

Scott Sinclair has spoken about Sunday's clash against his former club Manchester City, insisting that he can't wait to play in it, and how he and his Aston Villa teammates are ready after positive training sessions under new manager Rémi Garde.

Although facing table-topping City, who come into the game off the back of an impressive European win against Sevilla, is a daunting prospect, it is the Villans' first chance to impress under new manager Garde.

Garde training 'enjoyable' after just a few days in

The Frenchman has only had a few chances to hold court at the club's Bodymoor Heath training ground this week, but already seems to have impressed Sinclair, who cited the training sessions as "enjoyable", when speaking to the Villa website.

Saying that "it's a fresh start for everyone," Sinclair added that the boys are "eager to impress" Garde, in hope of winning a place in the team for Sunday's game at Villa Park.

That game looks like one which will be hugely difficult for Villa to take points from, especially given their league record this season. 20th in the table having lost nine of their 11 games, Villa are in dire straights.

Difficult game lays in wait at the weekend

City are heavy favourites for a game that Sinclair said is "going to be difficult", and will be expected to walk away with all three points. However, the forward was optimistic, explaining that they "can't wait" to get going.

Adding that he was sure the "atmosphere will be great", Sinclair told of how the fans were "always behind us", and that it's up to the players to "give them something to shout about". If they can do that, it will give Garde the perfect start to an undeniably tough job.

The team will be boosted by the returns to fitness of Gary Gardner and Jores Okore, who Sinclair hailed as two "good players" who have been "unlucky" with injury problems.