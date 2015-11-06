Score AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United in Premier League 2015 (0-1)

14:45 That's all from your host, Daniel Pinder. I do hope you've enjoyed this LIVE text-commentary of AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United. That's not all from VAVEL though. You can find all the latest news and reports, as well as commentaries of Manchester United - West Brom and Leicester City - Watford.

14:42 That result now means that Newcastle United climb out of the relegation zone to 16th, despite scoring just 13 goals all season. Bournemouth slip down to 18th, but could finish the weekend in 19th should Sunderland get a result against Southampton.

14:40 That's all she wrote on the south coast. Newcastle travel back up north with three points, but Steve McClaren looked far from happy with the result. The hosts dominated possession, and had it not been for Rob Elliot between the posts, it could have been a totally different story for Newcastle United.

90+1' Fourth official indicated SIX minutes of added time.

88' Matt Ritchie fires the resulting free-kick well over Elliot's crossbar. It's just not Bournemouth's day today at all. Created plenty of chances, if it wasn't for Elliot, the south coast could have been three or four goals up before Perez' opener.

87' Newcastle starting to get careless as Tiote is shown a yellow card for bringing down Gosling just outside the area.

77' Thauvin on for Newcastle as goalscorer Perez is replaced. Should the Frenchman have started for the visitors? Maybe they would have kept hold of the ball more.

72' Tomlin replaces Stanislas and Kermorgant replaces King for Bournemouth as they still look for an equaliser. Newcastle can't have done any worse than the first half, but they have. Despite winning, Toon supporters are expressing their concern across social media channels.

63' Bournemouth denied a penalty appeal. Cisse on for Newcastle.

60' Somehow, Newcastle have held on for one hour. Can they hold on for another 30 minutes? We'll see, but it doesn't look promising.

51' Stanislas this time with an effort which flies over the crossbar. Bournemouth with 66% possession and 16 shots!

49' Never seen anything like it. Bournemouth wave after wave of attacks. Block after block for Newcastle, who somehow manage to clear the lines.

46' It's taken just 55 seconds for Elliot to be forced into yet another save. Looks like it could be more of the same.

46' Action is back underway at Dean Court as Bournemouth attack left-to-right

13:38 As well as Bournemouth - Newcastle, you can also follow LIVE updates from our 3PM kick-offs. Manchester United - West Brom and Leicester City - Watford.

13:36 Newcastle United have no right to be leading at half-time, but they are! This is what football is all about. Four crucial saves from Rob Elliot has kept the visitors in the game, whilst Perez took his opportunity at the other end.

HT: AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Newcastle United (Perez, 26)

43' Janmaat is shown the yellow card for bringing down Gosling. Not his first tackle of the game either.

38' Newcastle under seige at the minute. Elliot makes his fourth save of the game, this time from point blank range. How Bournemouth haven't scored yet, we don't know. It could be a lot worse for Newcastle who have no right to be winning, but that's football!

36' Even more pressure on the Newcastle goal. Francis blazes over from just outside the area for Bournemouth.

34' Still Bournemouth are pressing for an equaliser. Elliot is again forced into making another save, and again it's King who alsmost finds the net for the hosts.

30' Despite conceding, Bournemouth still the better of the two sides. Gosling rises above his marker at the corner, but again it was Coloccini who clears Newcastle's lines.

26' Against the run of play, Perez takes his shot early which caught Federici out, who only managed to get a hand on the ball - which wasn't enough. One shot, one goal for Newcastle.

25' Coloccini and Mbemba are extremely busy at the back for Bournemouth. The hosts need to take advantage of these half chances because Newcastle can't play as bad as they have been in the opening 25 minutes.

20' King forces Elliot into making another save from close range aftre going past two Newcastle defenders. The home side looking more comfortable in the opening 20 minutes.

15' Wijnaldum has a little moan to his two centre-midfielders and he has a right too. Anita and Tiote giving the ball away far too cheaply.

11' Gosling has started well for Bournemouth against his former side. Mbemba there once again for Newcastle.

7' Bournemouth now the better of the two sides. Daniels cross finds Matt Ritchie who can't connect as clean as he would have hoped with the ball. Gosling saw his rebounded effort cleared by Mbemba.

4' Josh King has the first chance for Bournemouth. The former-Manchester United forward picked up the ball before striking a ferocious effort towards Rob Elliot, who palmed the ball over.

2' Newcastle have dominated the ball in the opening stages. A reminder that Bournemouth have scored most of their goals within the first 30 minutes of the game. Bournemouth dropping into a 4-5-1 when Newcastle have possession of the ball.

1' Action is underway at Dean Court.

12:43 One minute's silence for Remembrance Sunday.

12:40 The two sides emerge from the tunnel. We're moments away from AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United. Keep following for LIVE action as it happens. The travelling Toon support in full voice.

12:25 Just 20 minutes unti kick-off. Who's excited? We are!

12:18 Wijnaldum spoke to BT Sport prior to the game. "We must do the same as last week. Last week we created a lot of chances. I expect it's going to be real tough (vs Bournemouth). They put a lot of pressure on clubs in the first minute."

12:12 With Mitrovic leading the line for Newcastle this afternoon. Is McClaren wrong not to select any wide men, instead opting for Sissoko and Wijnaldum. Thauvin seems like a better option to get the crosses in.

12:00 Find out what Steve McClaren had to say on Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. Do you agree with him? Tweet us your opinions! (@VAVEL)

Your substitutes for this afternoon are as follows.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Cook, Bennett, MacDonald, Tomlin, Kermorgant, Rantie.

Newcastle: Cisse, De Jong, Gouffran, Lascelles, Thauvin, Mbabu, Woodman.

TEAM NEWS Newcastle: Elliot - Janmaat, Mbemba, Coloccini, Dummett - Sissoko, Anita, Tiote, Wijnaldum - Perez, Mitrovic

TEAM NEWS Bournemouth: Federici, Smith, Francis, Distin, Daniels, Ritchie, Gosling, Surman, Arter, Stanislas, King.

As well as the season ending injury to Tim Krul, Jack Colback (knee), Steven Taylor (hamstring) and Emmanuel Riviere (knee) are all unavailable for Steve McClaren's must win clash against AFC Bournemouth.

"I'm not out to show them that I'm a good player," Gosling told Daily Echo. "I'm out there to help Bournemouth get three points, whether that's Newcastle or any other team. It's as simple as that."

Daniel Gosling will be facing his old club Newcastle United today. The 25-year-old had an injury-ravaged four years on Tyneside, but has insists he has nothing to prove.

With kick-off scheduled for 12:45PM, join us two hours prior to AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United for all the build-up of this crucial Premier League clash at the bottom of the table.

The 54-year-old added: “It’s also vital to stay calm, be patient and have consistency in performance. If we keep playing like that, then eventually the rub of the green will turn and we will start getting the results we deserve.”

Steve McClaren was in an upbeat mood ahead of his side’s clash with Bournemouth. The Newcastle manager told reporters: “I have the greatest respect for Eddie Howe. How he’s got Bournemouth up is remarkable and he could be a future England manager.”

It couldn’t get any worse for Newcastle fans though. The Magpies are without a win in their last 12 home games (D2, L10), which has seen them score just three goals in the process. Newcastle have no problem in creating chances after Steve McClaren’s side managed 36 shots in their last two games, in which they have failed to score in.

Despite starting the season well, Bournemouth are without a win in five games, having conceded 15 goals in the process, despite scoring goals in eight consecutive weekends prior to last weekend’s defeat at Southampton.

Ahead of the game, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told reporters: “It’s a huge game and we’re desperate to make sure that we pick up points and get the confidence back that only a win will bring. Once you do that, the world seems a totally different place in terms of football.”

Newcastle United have it worst at the minute with Tim Krul ruled out for the season. Backup goalkeeper Rob Elliot passed a late fitness test which means 18-year-old Freddie Woodman will start on the bench. Daryl Janmaat and Kevin Mbabu are also both expected to return in defence for the Magpies.

Artur Boruc and Steve Cook are both fitness doubt for Bournemouth having missed their previous two games with respective thigh and ankle injuries. Eddie Howe could also reward Junior Stanislas and Joshua King with starts after the pair impressed as substitutes last weekend despite a 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

The last time these two sides went head-to-head was 23 years ago in the FA Cup, where Bournemouth came out victorious. With Newcastle’s poor record on the road, Bournemouth could well continue their fine home form were they have picked up four points in their previous three home games.

Of the 22 league goals conceded by Newcastle United, 13 of those have come on their travels, creating a cause for concern for the Newcastle owners and a minority of supporters.

Today’s visitors to Dean Court have found the back of the net on just 12 occasions despite the arrival of Florian Thauvin and Aleksandar Mitrović. The hosts, Bournemouth have also found the net just 12 occasions, with top scorer Callum Wilson injuring his anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of September – The Englishman will miss at least six months of Bournemouth’s Premier League season.

Newcastle United head into the game one point behind Bournemouth who occupy the 17th position in the Premier League. The Magpies have only one win to their name this season, a 6-2 victory at home to Norwich City with off-season signing Georginio Wijnaldum netting four of the six.

Good afternoon and welcome to our live minute-by-minute commentary of today’s Premier League game between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Kick-off at Dean Court is set for 12:45PM, but stick with us before then for all the build-up of AFC Bournemouth - Newcastle United.