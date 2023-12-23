Luton Town 1-0 Newcastle: Eddie Howe calls for "more emotion" from lacklustre Magpies

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has called for his players to show more “emotion” in their performances following defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Former Magpie Andros Townsend came back to haunt his old club when he scored the only goal of the game after 25 minutes. Securing all three points for the Hatters.

“(I am) very disappointed with the performance today. In the first half especially we weren’t where we needed to be. Howe told the press.

"Luton played well. It was always going to be a difficult game for us, a tough place to come. We switched off from a corner and ultimately it cost us the game.”

The Magpies have struggled away from home all season; winning just one of their eight games on the road.

When asked about Newcastle’s away form, Howe said: “It is a difficult one for me to answer, we have spoken about it internally. We know how important our away form is, we know the way we need to be.

“We have to be consistent in both home and away form, (today’s performance) epitomizes our away form. There were some really good bits, but we didn’t compete well enough in the first half.

“I thought we were off in our duels, and we were reactive rather than proactive. Ultimately that has cost us the match.”

"Our away form hasn't been what we wanted it to be. All we can do is try to respond on the pitch and put it right."

Captain Jamaal Lascelles was forced off early on in the game due to injury, but the severity of the issue is still unknown. With Howe saying: “I’m not sure. That will need to be assessed in the next few hours.”

At times Newcastle’s performance felt flat, making for a frustrating watch for the travelling Geordies. These emotions were shared by Howe, who said: “I’ve got to choose my words carefully. I think we have an incredible group, but I was disappointed with the performance.

“We needed more emotion in our performance, we needed more energy. I’m not going to say anymore than that but I think that the players felt that as well.

“I think we are well aware that we were below our (usual) levels. The second half was a lot better, but we could not force the goal we needed.

“Ultimately that first half cost us.”

Howe made the surprise decision to substitute 17-year-old Lewis Miley in the first half. When asked about the decision, he said: “Controlling (Miley’s) minutes is something I wanted to do. It wasn’t based on his performance, it was based on a tactical decision. He is so young, we want to control how much football he plays.

“I will sit down and talk to him, it wasn’t something we planned to do. It was an instinctive decision because I felt we weren’t good in the game and we needed to make a change.

“There will be no problems with him, he will totally understand.”

Alexander Isak put the ball in the back of the net in the second half to level the game, but the goal was ruled out for a tight offside despite a lengthy VAR check.

“I quickly went to the monitor and had a look. My gut instinct thought it was onside, but that is what VAR is for and they have come up with a different decision.” Howe said.



Other results mean the Magpies drop down to seventh place in the Premier League. But remain in the fight for a spot in one of next season's European competitions.

“My emotions now are just bitterly disappointed with the overall performance and disappointed for the supporters who travelled (to every game) this season.

“We have not given them what they want and what we want to give them. It has been a mixed bag away from home and we have to change that.

“I am disappointed because (we would be) in a good position in the league if we won today and ultimately we let that slip through our fingers.”