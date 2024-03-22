Newcastle United currently sit 10th in the Premier League, with key players like Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier returning in the last few weeks of the season.

However, they still have seven key players injured and have only won once in their last five games in all competitions. This has been the key theme this season, with injuries coming at times when Newcastle look like they are pushing on.

Harvey Barnes returns this week after coming back from a hamstring injury. Barnes will add much-needed depth, helping Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy in the wide areas of the team. Newcastle will need all the players they can get back in the season's final few months.

Joelinton and Callum Wilson may be back for the season's final games as both players come back from injury in May, but it may be too late for the players to impact the Magpies season. However, they can add key firing power back to the squad during the crucial time.

Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali won't play for the rest of the season. Botman tore his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) last weekend against Manchester City in the FA Cup and faces nine months out on the sidelines. Tonali is still out as he still serves his betting ban.

Botman being out will be a big blow for Newcastle; he has been a big player for Eddie Howe this season. Since the 2022/2023 season, Newcastle have won 49% of the games the Dutchman has started, and when he hasn't played, 38.5%. This shows how important he is for the team.

The Dutchman being out means Jamaal Lascelles will come in for the defender. Dan Burn can shift from left back to left centre back, giving Howe options. Yet, the injury is a big blow for Newcastle, with many other key players out.

The injury also rules Botman out of Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

How have these injuries affected Newcastle's season?

After an excellent start to the season and being back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/2003 season, Newcastle would have thought they would be pushing for the top four again. However, injuries have made the season go from good to bad for Howe's men.

Howe will be under pressure after a poor season, but the injuries he has had to deal with are unlucky. Having so many of your critical players injured has made Howe's job very difficult.

However, Newcastle have 10 games left of the season remaining after being knocked out of the FA Cup, and have favourable fixtures, starting with a match against West Ham at St. James Park in a battle for European football.

This is followed by games against Everton at home and Fulham away, in which Newcastle will be the favourites to win.

The Magpies sit on 40 points, and if they pick up points in these games, it will put them in an excellent position to push on with players returning. Only four points are separating them from West Ham, who sit seventh, so winning next weekend can help Newcastle finish the season strong and get into Europe for next season.

Newcastle will also look ahead to next season as they try to add to their existing squad while getting key players back from injuries throughout the summer.

Getting into Europe next season also means they will have more flexibility in the transfer market, which will be a crucial window for the club.

After a poor season, Newcastle will be looking to bounce back next season and try to get back to where they were in the 2022/23 season.

However, with all the teams around them improving, the club will need to have a good window to get back to where they want to be. Pressure is on the former Bournemouth to deliver.