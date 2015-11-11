Kieran Richardson hoping that Remi Garde can have a 'Tim Sherwood' effect on Aston Villa

Becoming the latest in a series of players to give their thoughts on new manager Remi Garde, Aston Villa defender Kieran Richardson has expressed his hope that the Frenchman can lead his side to Premier League survival.

In a rather surprising move, Richardson said that he hoped Garde would have a similar impact to the sacked Tim Sherwood, in terms of keeping Villa in the league.

Sherwood turned Villa around last term

With Villa having scored the least amount of goals in the English football league, Sherwood came in last season and turned them around, hauling them out of the relegation zone and leading them to the FA Cup final.

Things didn't go so well at the start of this season, and bottom of the table Villa once again need someone to provide a magic act. Richardson seems to think that they can achieve the unlikely, saying that after doing it last season they can "do that again this season", adding that they've "got the players to get through this".

Explaining that he's always seen a "positive reaction" to new managers coming into his past clubs, Richardson revealed that "everyone has a fresh start and wants to impress".

Referring to Sherwood, the left-back said that you have to "look at Tim, he turned things around and did a magnificent job", before adding that he hopes "the new manager can do the same this season".

Will Richardson get back into the team?

How much Richardson plays a part in Garde's revival remains to be seen, after he was dropped for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester City, as Jordan Amavi was recalled to the left-back role.

He took that on the chin though, explaining that he's been playing for long enough to know that "sometimes you're going to be in and out of the team", and it's up to him to "work hard in training" in order to persuade the manager to pick him.