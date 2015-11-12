Aston Villa reportedly chasing Lamine Kone

Aston Villa are interested in luring French defender, Lamine Kone, to Villa Park in January, according to the Daily Star.

The 26-year-old is valued at €3 million and remains one of the most sought after defenders in Ligue 1.

Remi Garde, whose league bow in charge of the Villans yielded a creditable goalless draw with league leaders Manchester City, has capped the number of Francophones upon arrival, though he may view Kone as the solution to Villa's endless defensive woes.

The source also suggests that the Frenchman will be in the crosshairs of several Premier League outfits, including Sunderland and West Ham United.

A French contingent

Should the move come to materialise, Kone will arrive into a conspicuously Francophone dressing room.

Former Villa boss, Tim Sherwood, exploited the talent riches within Ligue 1 during the summer, procuring a slew of bright prospects from the Hexagon.

Jordan Ayew, formerly of Marseille, arrived from Lorient to mitigate the departure of Christian Benteke. Idrissa Gueye, meanwhile, was lured from Lille while Jordan Veretout joined from Nantes to bolster the Englishman's midfield options.

Jordan Amavi, too, arrived from Nice having snagged himself a spot on the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

New boss Remi Garde, despite hailing from across the channel, lamented the number of French players acquired and is on the record in saying that he will show zero inkling towards those of the same native tongue.

Garde scouring player diets

The report also believes that Remi Garde is preparing to tinker with the players' diets to aid their fight for survival.

The Frenchman has reportedly inspected the 'sauces and dressing' at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground and will make adjustments accordingly.

Garde also demands that the players stay overnight in a local hotel to improve team bonding before home fixtures.

Villa travel to Goodison Park when domestic action resumes after the international hiatus as Garde aims to lift his side off the foot of the table.