Pre-match news: Bony and Navas both fit to feature for Sunday's final

Manchester City have been handed a welcome boost ahead of kick-off against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side on Sunday - with two first-team players being passed fit to feature when they compete with the Reds for their first piece of silverware of the campaign.

Injury boost ahead of Wembley clash

Bony (calf) has missed twelve games since the start of January, and his tenure with the Citizens has been plagued by plenty of injuries since his arrival last January from fellow Premier League side Swansea.

Navas meanwhile, has been sidelined since the start of February with a hamstring injury - his first serious injury since the 2010/11 campaign where he was still playing with La Liga side Sevilla. The pair have been passed fit to feature in Sunday's Wembley final and travelled with the rest of the squad as preparations continue as kick-off is fast approaching.

Pellegrini praises competition ahead of final

As quoted by City's official website, Pellegrini said that Navas and Bony, as well as French centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, are "training normally" after their 3-1 away win in the Champions League midweek against Dynamo Kyiv.

City were excellent away from home in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, taking home a 3-1 aggregate lead ahead of the second-leg | Photo: Getty Images

Talking about the magnitude of the competition, as well as the opposition, Pellegrini said that Wembley "is one of the most important stadiums in the world", and because of that, playing finals "creates a different atmosphere".

"To play a big final at Wembley against Liverpool is very important too. It's my mentality to try to win all the time."

Will they prevail? Only time will tell. We'll have all of the pre-match build-up and analysis as well as the live coverage of the fixture itself - which is scheduled for a 4PM GMT start tomorrow.