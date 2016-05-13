Arsenal - Aston Villa Preview: Villans end horrendous season with trip to the Emirates

Aston Villa's season reaches it's conclusion on Sunday, with the relegated side facing a tricky away trip to much-fancied Arsenal.

Woeful season finally over

Bottom of the table, the B6 side have been relegated for weeks and can't even move up a place by taking an unlikely three points on Sunday. Arsenal, meanwhile, are still in with an outside chance of claiming second place.

Although some may suggest there's little for Villa to play for, especially considering they can't even move up a position, the players will be hoping to end the season with a win - considering it's quite some time since they achieved one.

Villa's most recent league win was a 2-0 triumph against Norwich City, who are also relegated, in early February. 97 days ago, to be precise. After beating the Canaries, they went on an 11 match losing streak, finally ended last week as they drew 0-0 with the third team to be relegated, Newcastle United.

Scott Sinclair has a shot saved against Newcastle (photo; Shutterstock)

Arsenal's finishing position not yet decided

Arsene Wenger's side are actually unbeaten in nine league games, but have struggled for consistency, drawing five of those games. Building momentum has been an issue, as their biggest winning run in that streak is two games.

The Gunners, currently in third, will move up to second should they win and Tottenham Hotspur suffer an unexpected defeat to Newcastle. They'll drop down to fourth if they lose and Manchester City defeat Swansea City.

Team news

There is some positive injury news for the Villans, who will once again be taken charge of by caretaker manager Eric Black. He could call upon the services of Rudy Gestede, who has recovered from a groin injury, whilst Aly Cissokho is back from a suspension. Alan Hutton and Ciaran Clark are doubtful.

For Arsenal, Jack Wilshere could make his first start of the season after overcoming a long physical battle against a broken leg. Mesut Ozil should return after missing the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last Sunday, whilst Danny Welbeck is out after knee surgery undertaken in midweek.

When they last met

Arsenal went top of the league when these two met at Villa Park back in December, whilst Villa remained stranded at the bottom after a 2-0 defeat. It was always going to be an uphill task when Olivier Giroud scored an early penalty, Aaron Ramsey sealing the win for Arsenal in the second half.