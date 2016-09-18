Mourinho rues mistakes after Manchester United are beaten by Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that the red devils defeat away at Watford in the Premier League was down to individual and collective mistakes on behalf of his side.

Goals from Etienne Capoue, Juan Camilo Zuniga and Troy Deeney did the damage to a red devils side that once again failed to impress, despite their mass spending spree in the summer.

In fact, one of the only players who could walk away from Vicarage Road in a red shirt with his head held high was Marcus Rashford, who netted United’s equaliser in the second half, and cost them nothing to sign.

The result means United suffered their third consecutive defeat after losing to both Manchester City and Feyenoord.

After the tie Mourinho admitted that his side did not play well, for particularly the first 30 minutes, he said: “I think in the first half, for about 25 to 30 minutes, we didn’t play well and that is something we can control."

He added, “We can control our individual and collective mistakes. In that second goal (Zuniga’s goal), for example, it was an individual mistake because we know we have to press the wing-backs outside the box and not let them take advantage of being one against one in the box.”

United “unlucky” says Mourinho

Despite the red devils failing to perform, with mediocre performances from some of their star names and therefore falling below their expected standard, the United boss also thinks that recent defeats are down to bad luck.

He continued: “Luck will arrive when she thinks it is the right moment to arrive and our individual and collective performance is where we have to improve."

The red devils now face Northampton in the EFL Cup, a match Mourinho knows his side must win if he wishes to fend off some of the pressure that is beginning to circulate around Old Trafford.