Jason Denayer eager to build on Sunderland's first win, ahead of Hull clash

Sunderland AFC loanee defender Jason Denayer, has said that he and his fellow Black Cats are eager to build on their first league win of the season, ahead of their crucial clash with fellow strugglers Hull City.

Need to keep on working

The young Belgian has impressed so far at the Stadium of Light, after his loan move from Manchester City. Unfortunately the same can't be said for the squad as a collective, with David Moyes' side rooted to the bottom of the table and having just five points to their name.

Goals from Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe gave them the crucial 2-1 win over Eddie Howe's side going into the international break to finally claim three points this season. They face another tough test this Saturday, with Mike Phelan's Hull side visiting Wearside, but Denayer said that he and the rest of squad are eager to record consecutive victories.

“It’s the first win of the season and that’s important,” Denayer told safc.com. “But we need to keep working hard and if we do that we will climb this league."

"It’s a big game but so is every one so we will do the best we can," he stated. "Because we know the importance of it and we need to lean on our fans to help us do that.”

Feeling good

Denayer was one of the victims to the injury curse that has struck the Black Cats, but made his return in the win against Bournemouth. He also played the full 90 minutes in Sunderland U23's 2-1 victory over Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy last week, and said that he is happy with his return to fitness.

“Personally I feel good," the 21-year-old admitted. "They asked me if I wanted to play against Notts County or just continue training but I said I wanted to play."

Denayer concluded: “Game time is more important than training and I just wanted to get some minutes so I’m feeling quite happy at the minute.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 3pm BST.