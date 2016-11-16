Michael Carrick admits that it could be his last season at Manchester United

Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, has admitted that this could be his last season at Old Trafford, after ten years of success with the Red Devils.

Always a chance

Carrick has affirmed as a fan favourite since moving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2006, and amassed five Premier League titles, as well as one FA Cup & one Champions League title a piece.

Manager Jose Mourinho handed the 35-year-old a new one-year contract this summer, and he has formed a formidable partnership in midfield with Paul Pogba, and is expected to keep his place for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. However with the likes of Marouanne Fellaini and Ander Herrera knocking on the door, and time against him, Carrick admitted that it could be his last season at Old Trafford.

"There's always a chance of that isn't there?" the central midfielder told Sky Sports. "I’m 35 now and need to be realistic."

"It is such a great club with great players," he admitted. "You can't take it for granted and thankfully I'm here this season and playing my part."

‘Hopefully I can play more of a part in the months ahead," Carrick added. "Strive for success and try to get some sort of silverware, because winning trophies is why we are here."

Photo: Matthew Peters/ Getty

Still have a say

It has been far from a brilliant start to the Premier League season for the 13-time champions, who currently sit six points off the Champions League positions, and eight off league leaders Liverpool. However Carrick, who played a part in five of those 13 titles, is adamant that United are still title contenders.

"We still feel we’re well in touch,’ said the midfielder. "I know people are looking at it [the table] and saying we’re drifting and we’re not right at the top."

The Englishman continued: "But we still feel there’s more to come and we’ve got a great chance of being up there."



"We’re realistic, we know what’s ahead of us. There are some really good teams ahead of us and it is very tight," Carrick concluded. "But we still feel that we’re heavily involved and we’ll have a big say in it."



Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

