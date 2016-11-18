Manchester United could lose £21m of Adidas deal if they fail to qualify for Champions League

At the start of the 15/16 season, Manchester United ditched Nike after an eight year stint to return to former kit providers Adidas. It was understood that the Reds would be earning £750 million over a ten year period however that amount of income is now under threat due to the club's incapability to qualify for the Champions League last season.

United's Chief Financial Officer Cliff Baty told the media this week that there was a clause in the contract stating that absence from the coveted European competition for two seasons in a row "would result in a 30% decrease" in the next season's budget. It's believed that the amount of money knocked off from the £75 million in 17/18 would be £21 million over the remaining eight years so it should give the whole club a massive reality check and United fans will be hoping to see a bit more of a push in the remaining 27 games.

Manchester United just missed out on the top four last season after a meltdown in an emotional final game at the Boleyn Ground meant that rivals Manchester City would take the fourth and final spot on goal difference

Louis van Gaal's side did not enjoy their run in last season's competition either, defeat to Wolfsburg in the final group game saw the Reds drop into the Europa League to then get knocked out of Europe altogether by Liverpool. Jose Mourinho will definitely be hoping to qualify this season though after spending £147 million on Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer and after three transfer windows would've passed as manager he'd be liking his chances of replicating the European glory achieved with Porto in 2004.

Another bit of bad news announced during the conference was that Manchester United's debt has risen by 18% and now sits at £337m as a result of the pound weakening against the dollar due to UK's decision to leave the European Union. Despite the negatives, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward still feels good about the club's chances of success under Jose Mourinho and stated that "on the pitch, it's still early in the season" and then reminded everyone that there's an EFL Cup quarter-final to play. He also mentioned that the Megastore "achieved record sales" on the day of the Manchester derby and that there's been "huge demand" for player name printing on shirts after the marquee signings made in the summer.

United are currently in 5th place in the Premier League, eight points behind league leaders and fierce rivals while also six points behind tomorrow's opponents Arsenal. Mourinho will be hoping to carry on his fantastic record against Arsene Wenger and the Old Trafford faithful will be looking to continue the ten-year long unbeaten home league match run against the Gunners.