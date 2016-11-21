Guardiola says Manchester City must improve to win title

There is no question that Manchester City are a much-improved side from the season just passed; a side that is finally beginning to click and work as a unit as they seek to initiate an era of dominance at home and in Europe.

However, at times this season, the Sky Blues have been off the pace and have seen valuable points slip through their fingers in an age where every team carries a significant threat to some degree.

Three hugely frustrating draws at home to Southampton, Everton and Middlesbrough saw the Blues create much but lack that lethal edge to kill the game off early on, with missed chances rued on each occasion.

A defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur was down to City being run ragged by a much younger and more aggressive Spurs side that had sussed City's game plan and allowed them no room to operate.

Guardiola continues to demand more

Pep Guardiola has never been a man who is content with his teams' performances no matter how convincing, always demanding they find that extra gear and he has been no different this year.

Despite City being in the thick of things at the top of the table this season, only one point off league leaders Chelsea, they are by no means the runaway favourites they were at the season's outset. Complacent performances where the ability to finish chances was absent have cost City valuable breathing space at the top.

The win this weekend against Crystal Palace could set City off in the right direction as November draws to a close, with a tough away fixture againtst Burnley to wrap up this month.

"We are not going to win titles in the way that we played today," Guardiola said in his post-match press conference. “Today was possibly a good step, but in the long term you have to play better."

City must improve for Chelsea clash

City will entertain current league leaders Chelsea at the start of December, in a match that looks to have even greater importance than just the three points.

Antonio Conte's have been in scintilating form, winning all of their last six games scoring 17, and keeping clean sheets in all of those outings.

It will certainly be an important game in the context of the season when the two sides meet next month, with Conte and Guardiola going head-to-head for the first time on English soil.

The deciding factor in City's clash with Chelsea and indeed for City's title chances, will be can City finish their chances?

The amount of chances that City can create yet struggle to finish is astounding and one could argue City would be clear at the top right now had they found their ruthless streak that kickstarted their season.