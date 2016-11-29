John O'Shea urges Sunderland to see positives in Liverpool defeat

Sunderland headed into their latest fixture with Liverpool knowing they were in for a tough test and after their attempt at parking the bus failed the Black Cats slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.

Despite the loss, club captain John O'Shea insists there are plenty of positives for the squad to take from the defeat moving forward this season and has urged his teammates to open their eyes and see them.

Positives to take

O'Shea returned to the side against Jurgen Klopp's men and he managed to lead the line successfully until just 15 minutes before the end when Liverpool finally broke through with their domination paying off. With the late goals proving that Sunderland has the ability to hold off even the best attacks, the centre-half believes that it is "very positive" and is an example of the improvements they have made in recent weeks.

Back to back victories against both Bournemouth and Hull City have put them in a better position, now just three points away from safety after going 10 games without a win and the skipper feels that the fact they can "score goals and get clean sheets" proves they are "very close" to being back at their best.

O'Shea feels summer recruits are settling in

One element that O'Shea is pleased with is the impact that Sunderland's summer signings are now starting to make and he believes that is due to the fact they have "settled in" and now fans are getting to see them all "grow" which is making them stronger as a squad.

Even though O'Shea feels there are positives and admitted there was a "better feeling afterwards" he conceded that "ultimately, it was another defeat" and that is something that can't continue to happen if they are to have any chance of surviving yet another relegation battle.