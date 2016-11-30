Bacary Sagna's Manchester City future unclear

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has revealed he is yet to begin contract negotiations with the club.

His current deal expires at the end of the season which has led to speculation that the Frenchman could leave the club for a new challenge, and he has been linked with a move to Marseille.

The former Arsenal defender has made nine appearances for the blues this season and insists he is not worried that talks for a new deal are yet to happen.

He told beIN sports: “My contract expires at the end of the season. I am not thinking about it, though.

“I just take things as they come and try to give my all.

“There have been no negotiations as of yet, so I do not know what will happen.”

Marseille move unlikely

The Frenchman has been linked to a return to his home country with Marseille possible suitors. But the 33-year-old has distanced himself from the Ligue 1 club and has questioned their current stability as they sit 12th in their league.

He continued: “Marseille are a club that I like a lot, a club that is part of the history of French football.

“But I do not know whether I want to be under so much pressure at the age of 34. I need some calm around me and I am not sure Marseille are a stable club right now.”

Sagna is one of a list of players that swapped the Emirates stadium to play for City, including Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy and Kolo Toure.

He joined the Gunners in 2007, and remained at the club for seven years, after making the move from Auxerre for £6 million. He then made the move to City on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal expired.

Joining the blues in the summer of 2014 he has now registered 69 appearances for the club and has lifted the League Cup during his time in Manchester.