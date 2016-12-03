Sunderland 2-1 Leicester City: Black Cats record third win in four against Premier League champions

Sunderland AFC have continued their rise out of the Premier League relegation zone, moving within a point of safety with their 2-1 win over league champions Leicester City.

It was a quiet first period from both sides, with half-chances from Jermain Defoe, Jamie Vardy and Chrisitian Fuchs who couldn't capitalise.

It looked to be one of those days with Islam Slamani's second-half effort, but an own goal from Robert Huth and Defoe put the Black Cats ahead. Shinji Okazaki jangled nerves, but a late Jordan Pickford save secured the three points for the Wearsiders.

A quiet start

Both of these sides seemed to be heading in opposite directions ahead of this clash at the Stadium of Light, with just four points separating these two sides. However it was a slow start on Wearside from both sides.

The first opportunity arose in the 18th minute, when Victor Anichebe burst down the left before crossing it in for Defoe. The veteran striker was hot in form, but surprisingly he mistimed his effort and failed to connect well.

A lot had been made of Vardy's season so far, but he came extremely close to giving the Foxes the lead in the 24th minute, Fuchs played the cross onto the head of the England striker, but the effort was just wide of Pickford's far post.

The best opportunity came right before the break, Fuchs tried another cross into the ares but the Austrian's effort was wayward. It looked to have easily beaten Pickford, but luckily for him it clattered the crossbar.

​Breaking the deadlock

It looked like the second half was heading in a similar fashion with Slimani's effort been blocked by Papy Dijlobodji, however it was the Black Cats that managed to break the deadlock.

It was a German affair as Sebastian Larsson's corner was headed on by the returning of Jan Kirchoff. However the final flick came off the compatriot Huth, which took it beyond fellow compatriot Ron-Robert Zieler.

​The Stadium of Light was in uproar just moments later, when Danny Simpson clipped Patrick van Aanholt in the area, but despite the appeals, Andre Marriner waved them away.

Bursts into life

​The opening effort saw the game burst into the life, with both sides finding the back of the net in quick succession.

David Moyes' side doubled their lead in the 77th minute, Anichebe showed great strength on the wing as he crossed the ball into Duncan Watmore. His effort was blocked by Huth, but it fell straight to Defoe to slot home his fourth goal in five games.

Claudio Ranieri's side had an almost instant reply. Demarai Gray showed a great turn of pace down the left before a low cross found it's way to Okazaki who managed to scramble it home.

Leicester may have thought they grabbed a point right at the death, when a late ball found it's way to Wes Morgan. The captain's half-volley looked dangerous, but Pickford produced a great reaction save to preserve the three points.