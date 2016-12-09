Opinion: What can the Potters take to Arsenal?

Arsenal take on the Potters this weekend at the Emirates stadium. Arsenal the major favorites going in to the tie however the question on every Stoke fans mind. How can the Potter's beat the Gunners?

Stoke City at the Emirates

Stoke have only beaten Arsenal three times in the past eight years in the Premier League. All of which at home. Therefore, the Potters form at the Emirates is not something to boast about. In-fact the travelling side have never beaten Arsenal at their new stadium.

What can Stoke bring?

Stoke City have signed many quality players since the arrival of Mark Hughes such as Bojan, Xherdan Shaqiri and Ibrahim Afellay. These players combined with a different philosophy have transformed the reputation that Stoke built up over the Tony Pulis years.

Arsenal's title hopes

This could be the season for Arsenal, the year that they clinch the Premier League title.

Arrivals of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil over the past couple of years have reinforced Arsenal as one of the main title contenders. The injury list has lessened with the offload of players over the years such as Abou Diaby and Jack Wilshere has re-created the look of the ‘invincibles’ Arsenal.

One of the main weaknesses of Arsenals previous season's is form. ‘Boogie’ teams such a Stoke have always slipped Arsenal’s season up. This maybe the reason why Stoke need to be worried going in to Saturday's match.

Stoke's form

Since in-form keeper Lee Grant has been in-between the sticks Stoke have only conceded four goals in the past eight games, rather than when Shay Given started and conceded 17 goals in the same amount of time. The confidence has reflected in results, Stoke have lost one in the last nine games, playing big name teams such as Manchester United.

Prediction

In my personal opinion, Stoke will gain something from this game. A result is overdue; with Arsenal winning their Champions League game midweek in great fashion they may walk in to the game with their guard down.